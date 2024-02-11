Hawaii Supreme Court rebukes U.S. Supreme Court in devastating terms.





The Hawaii Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion Wednesday stating that the state constitution grants absolutely no right to individuals to keep and bear arms outside of the context of military service. Its ruling rejected the U.S. Supreme Court's interpretation of the Second Amendment, refusing to interpolate SCOTUS's shoddy historical analysis into Hawaiian law. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discussed the decision in this week's Slate Plus Amicus segment; Their conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Mark, I know you're eager to talk about some sort of amazing, historic decision from the Hawaii Supreme Court on gun rights. It’s a unanimous opinion written by Justice Todd Eddins that ignites the logic of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Second Amendment decisions. And that gets to the heart of everything we've said on this show about originalism and judgment. Explain the matter to us?

Mark Joseph Stern: This is an astonishing case because the Hawaii Constitution contains a provision that is the same as the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It literally uses the exact same words as the Second Amendment. And Justice Eddins said: Even if the provisions are the same, we will not interpret them in the same way, because we believe that the Supreme Court of the United States clearly erred in Heller when it declared that the Second Amendment created an individual right to bear arms.

Judge Eddins then turned to the immense body of scholarship and historical research that has shown, beyond a reasonable doubt, that SCOTUS was catastrophically wrong in the Heller case. He even cited this major study which refutes a key piece of Justice Antonin Scalias's analysis in Heller, namely the idea that the expression bearing arms generally meant the individual use of a weapon in the language of the Eighteenth century. Researchers analyzed thousands of documents from that era and proved that Scalia was objectively wrong: the phrase bear arms was infallibly used in a collective context, describing a militia, which makes sense, since the Second Amendment begins by saying that its objective is to protect the militia. , not an individual right to own weapons.

Next, Eddin's opinion piece analyzes the true history of guns in Hawaii. And he said: Hawaiians never thought that carrying deadly weapons on a daily basis was an acceptable or constitutionally protected activity. The history of the Hawaiian Islands does not include a society in which armed people move through the community to possibly combat the murderous aims of others.

It's so interesting, Mark, because it really echoes the conversation we had about the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's discussion about Dobbs and the actual story, but also about originality and who the history leaves aside.

Well, what's really great about Eddin's opinion is that it's not just a retort to Heller. He also goes on to explain that it is simply not practical, feasible, or wise to use history as the sole guide to constitutional interpretation. He wrote: The story is subject to abuse. In Second Amendment cases, the court distorts and cherry-picks historical evidence. He reduces, modifies and discards historical facts that do not add up.

I feel like we could just read bits and pieces of this opinion into the record because it's such a delightful excavation of both the bad history underlying Bruen and Heller before it, as well than the larger project of enlisting judges in historical analysis. But I just want to read this quote from Judge Eddins: Judges are not historians. Digging into 18th and 19th century experiences to understand how ancient times control 21st century life is not the judges' strong point. The story is complicated. It is neither simple nor fair. This is not done by most. Bruen, McDonald, Heller and other cases show how the court cherry-picks history to make its own rules.

I like this two-pronged approach of saying to the United States Supreme Court: first, you got history wrong, and second, even if you got history right, it's such a distorted lens to through which to determine not only the rights of today, but also security of today. In light of this case and the Pennsylvania abortion decision, it feels like state courts are beginning to say, “Actually, look at our own constitutions, our own prerogatives, and even our own jurisdiction in as judges. Is this the way to go, Mark?

It’s a way forward, that’s for sure. And Justice Eddins actually cites the great agreement of Justice David Wecht of Pennsylvania to explain that if we looked only at laws from the 18th century, we were looking at laws written by misogynistic, often slave-owning, white men. And he also cites an excellent law review article by our friend Melissa Murray that explains how this originalist, hardcore approach locks the law into a time when it was exclusively controlled and written by racist, sexist white dudes who would not have been able to predict societal progress during this period. the last centuries or the technological advances that have moved weapons from muskets to AR-15s.

Now, I will note that there is a big difference between the Pennsylvania and Hawaii cases. In Pennsylvania, the court can expand rights under the state constitution to encompass reproductive autonomy beyond what the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs. Here, however, the Hawaii Supreme Court's opinion will be limited in scope, as gun advocates can still go to federal court and jeopardize any gun safety law under the sun . But what I think Judge Eddins is saying is: We're not going to be part of it. We refuse to be complicit in this distortion of history that is killing us, making us less safe and less free. We have an independent duty to interpret our own state's constitution, and it guarantees a kind of freedom very different from the paranoid armed society that SCOTUS considers the pinnacle of freedom.

I think it's powerful, even if its effect is limited. This could inspire other courts. My sense is that these state judges are talking among themselves to develop an alternative vision of law that could thrive in state court systems. While SCOTUS is moving in the wrong direction, they are showing us what the right direction might be and giving us some hope for the future.

