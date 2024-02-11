Erik Prince calls on the United States to colonize Africa and Latin America





Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

Erik Prince has been many things in his 54 years on Earth: the wealthy heir to an automobile supply company; a Navy SEAL; the founder of the mercenary company Blackwater, which carried out a notorious massacre in 2007 in the heart of Baghdad; the brother of Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's education secretary; a shadow Trump advisor; and the plaintiff in a lawsuit against The Intercept.

Last November, Prince launched a podcast called Off Leash, which its promotional copy claims brings a unique and invaluable perspective to today's increasingly volatile world. In an episode last Tuesday, his unique and invaluable perspective proved to be that the United States should put the imperial hat back on and take control and direct rule over large swaths of the globe.

Here are Prince's exact words:

If so many countries in the world are incapable of governing themselves, it is time for us to put the imperial hat back on and say: we are going to govern these countries because enough is enough, we are done being invaded. .

It can be said that almost all of Africa is incapable of governing itself.

Princes co-host Mark Serrano then warned him that listeners might hear his words and think he meant them: People on the left are going to watch this, Serrano said, and they're going to say, wait a minute , Erik Prince talks about being. become colonialist again.

Prince replied: Absolutely, yes. He then added that he thought it was a great concept not only for Africa but also for Latin America.

Prince and Serrano do not know or care that previous episodes of European colonialism led to the deaths of tens of millions of people around the world. Then in the 20th century, the ideology of colonialism gave birth to Nazism.

Like previous imperialist enthusiasts, Prince is completely blind to his own motivations and where they inevitably lead. He doesn't want to do this for the benefit of America, you see. No, it's because if you go to these countries and see how much they are suffering, under absolutely corrupt governments that are nothing more than criminal syndicates, many of them deserve better.

It was the justification for the British white man's burden, the French mission civilizatrice, the Spanish misin civilizadora, the Portuguese misso civilizadora and even the Japanese Imperial Co-Prosperity Sphere of Greater East Asia, which aimed to conquer all neighboring countries for the benefit of all. The imperialists always told themselves that they were subjugating other countries to help their ignorant inhabitants. This beneficence always leads, in one way or another, to mass death.

This curious psychological phenomenon is famously described in Heart of Darkness, Joseph Conrad's 1899 novel. The book's narrator, Charles Marlow, describes his journey down a river inside an unnamed African country that is obviously the Congo being colonized by Belgium.

Marlow explains:

It was just a violent robbery, an aggravated murder on a large scale. The conquest of the earth, which mostly means taking it away from those who have a different complexion or a slightly flatter nose than us, is not a beautiful thing when you look at it. too much. What redeems it is just the idea. An idea behind it all; not a sentimental pretension but an idea; and a selfless belief in the idea of ​​something that you can put up, bow down to, and offer sacrifice to.

Marlow tries to find out what happened to Mr. Kurtz, an upstream colonial agent. When he arrives, he discovers that Kurtz lives in a villa surrounded by heads planted on spikes. Marlow learns that Kurtz wrote a report for the International Society for the Suppression of Savage Customs. It begins with Kurtz's statement: By the simple exercise of our will, we can wield virtually unlimited power for good. Soon it escalates into an exhortation to exterminate all the brutes!

It's in fiction. In reality, well-intentioned Belgian imperialism killed perhaps 10 million Congolese.

It always seems to work that way. For example, here is a series of quotes from 2003 about the Iraq War by Trent Lott of Mississippi, then the Republican minority leader in the Senate:

March 27: I ask Mississippians of all faiths to pray for all of our coalition forces and for the people of Iraq as they engage in an intense but noble battle against what is nothing but evil.

April 15: We went there to free these people.

October 28: If necessary, we mow the whole place to see what happens.

Serrano, at least, is more in touch with the grim reality of what they're talking about, and he enthusiastically mentions how America could provide lesser nations with the professionalism they need to capitalize on their natural resources.

Regardless, Prince's words illustrate that we live in a time where many of humanity's worst ideas, which we thought were dead and long buried, have risen from the grave and are tottering once again.

Fascism? Maybe things went off the rails last time, but let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater. An insane fear of vaccines? Sure why not? A belief that the old lady who lives in the forest is stealing our children and vivisecting them to consume their adrenochrome? This makes perfect sense.

Later in the series, Prince also resurrects another popular old favorite, The Enemy Within Is in League With the Enemy Outside. There is BLM and the Hamas militias of the Democratic Party, very active in the United States this summer, he says. When that BLM or Hamas militia shows up to start destroying things, you immediately show them what law and order looks like.

So this is where we are in America today. Perhaps we could return to a medicine based on the four humors, in which all human ailments are due to imbalances in phlegm, blood, and yellow and black bile. And why not give slavery another chance? If we were to do imperialism again, really, the limits would be exceeded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theintercept.com/2024/02/10/erik-prince-off-leash-imperialism-colonialism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos