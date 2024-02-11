Israeli military operation in Rafah 'cannot happen': NPR





U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a news conference at United Nations headquarters. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images .

As Israel prepares to intensify its military campaign against the southern Gaza town of Rafah, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told NPR that Israel has an obligation to ensure the safety of civilians and that, under current conditions, a military operation is planned there. can't continue.”

The flow of humanitarian aid continues to fall far short of the needs of the nearly 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in Rafah.

Meanwhile, UNRWA, the main aid agency on the ground, continues to be embroiled in scandal.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had discovered a network of Hamas tunnels beneath the agency's headquarters in Gaza. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said the agency did not know what was under the building and that the allegations “deserved an independent investigation.”

The embattled organization is facing a funding crisis, as major donor countries, including the United States, have decided to suspend funding. This followed accusations by Israel in late January that 12 UNRWA employees were directly involved in the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed some 1,200 people in Israel.

In an interview Friday with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen, Thomas-Greenfield discussed the U.S. position on Israel's plans to step up military operations in Rafah and efforts to ensure humanitarian aid continues to reach civilians on the ground.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity and includes extensive web-only questions and answers.

Interview Highlights

Michele Kelemen: Israel appears to be turning its attention south, toward Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltered and already displaced by the fighting. Is the US drawing red lines for the Israelis on this? Because I know you've heard a lot of concern at the UN about this situation.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Look, we have been absolutely clear that under the current circumstances in Rafah, a military operation in that area cannot take place. And it would significantly worsen the humanitarian emergency that we are all seeking to alleviate right now. Israel has an obligation to ensure that civilians, their civilian population are safe and secure and have access to humanitarian assistance and basic services. And I think you heard the secretary, [Antony Blinken,] make these statements clearly during his meetings and during his interactions with the press when he was on site.

Israeli soldiers inside an evacuated UNRWA compound in Gaza City, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. This photo was taken during a tour controlled by the Israeli army on February 8 and subsequently edited under the supervision of the Israeli army. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images .

Kelemen: And you must hear a lot of concern at the UN about this, right?

Thomas-Greenfield: I hear these concerns every day. And what we've tried to do is keep our colleagues informed of what's happening on the ground so that we don't take steps in the Security Council that could jeopardize the very sensitive negotiations that are underway and that we will hopefully lead to a broad break in the fighting, return hostages to their families and allow humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians who desperately need it.

Kelemen: Regarding the United Nations agency that helps the Palestinians, UNRWA, is the United States satisfied with the steps taken by UNRWA to investigate allegations that some of its employees actually participated in the Hamas attack on October 7? And will the United States ensure that UNRWA does not run out of money?

Thomas-Greenfield: Look, the United States has always been a strong supporter of humanitarian programs facilitated by UNRWA. And we have, over the past few weeks, been extremely saddened and disappointed that people working for UNRWA participated in the heinous attack of October 7. This is why we have suspended our aid.

But we continue to work with the UN in its investigative efforts. I understand that the United Nations investigation office is currently investigating those involved in the attack. And the general secretary has just announced the creation of a commission made up of three Nordic NGOs which will work with former [French] Minister of Foreign Affairs [Catherine] Colonna on some of the reforms and neutrality of UNRWA in the future.

That is why we will continue to support these efforts, we will continue to seek ways to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

UNRWA is the only international organization with the capacity and infrastructure to provide this assistance. So, whether through funding from the United States or other countries, we will ensure that aid continues to flow to the people of Gaza.

Kelemen: Others, however, have sort of followed your lead in withholding aid, so I wonder if you're sending a message.

Thomas-Greenfield: I keep hearing that others followed our lead, but others saw the situation on the ground that we saw on the ground and made their own independent decisions about what they wanted to do . But we know that a number of countries and organizations have not yet withdrawn their funding, and we have already committed a significant amount of funding to UNRWA for its 2024 program. So we will wait and see what show the evaluations, and then we will make a decision on how to move forward.

But let me be clear. We will find a way to ensure that we continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

