Who is the piranha on The Masked Singer UK? Clues and hints so far





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

The Masked Singer UK is in its final stages, with super sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tasked with finding out the identity of the celebrity behind the costume.

The hit ITV show, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, returns on December 30 with the first six characters introduced to viewers.

In his first appearance, Piranha faced off against the confident Chicken Caesar.

Piranhas were noticeably shyer than their rivals. Footage of piranhas released in groundwater. Being in the water is pretty scary, he said, with other piranhas slapping at you.

I dream of going to a place where there are many fish in the sea. It would be better to be somewhere else. A more stable place.

This is no laughing matter. It's much safer here.

Piranhas have been seen running around the fairgrounds, dodging clown faces and riding ghosts.

This place is just terrible, he said. Needless to say, I am afraid of what people will think when they see my song.

Piranha from King of Mask Singer

(ITV)

Piranha performed a majestic rendition of Celine Dion's Its All Coming Back to Me Now.

Ross joked that Piranha could be American actor Steven Seagal due to his pronunciation of Seagull, but admitted he had no idea. Ora said Piranha was one of the best vocalists to have ever participated in the show and wondered if it was jazz pop singer Jamie Cullum.

McCall joked that her initial guess was Yvette Fielding, but wondered if it was American singer Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block. Gilligan thought she might be British singer Sting.

On social media, fans were much more confident about Piranha's identity. Many viewers called McFly singer Danny Jones, pointing to hints about Motion (At Sea), his past playing for England at Soccer Aid (England is marked white on the map) and the four clowns at the fairgrounds. I was sure. McFly member).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Apply now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Apply now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Here are the piranha's clues: Piranhas are hungry, piranhas bite, but on this special night, you might as well eat popcorn.

Week 3 of the competition featured a performance of Bruno Mars' Treasures, with hand soap included in Piranha's Clue.

Gilligan used soap clues to guess the mystery celebrity was former Boyzone singer and Coronation Street star Keith Duffy, while Ross thought Piranha had previous singing experience and could be Gaz Coombes from rock band Supergrass. McCall thought it would be American singer Donnie Wahlberg, while guest judge Jennifer Saunders thought it would be Marti Pellow.

Mo Gilligan has speculated that Piranha could be Boyzone singer and Coronation Street singer Keith Duffy (left, on stage with Ronan Keating).

(PA archive)

Here are Piranha's week 3 clues: This is the second time I've had a falling out with my athletes and I've been to the nurse's office again. It's like 2005.

Later clues included a Brazilian-Portuguese English dictionary, a sketchbook, and an Amazon fishing guidebook.

It must be a world record. Everyone else is in this piranha haha. I need to gear up and show the other…kettle of fish. and! What was that? they said

Is this a dream? Is this an illusion? I don't want to get caught yet…

Week 5 entry clues included a fortune teller, the words riddle and mystery, stop and go signs, and a magpie.

It doesn't take much to get down on your knees and shake, but Pirhana teases and says this is fantastic.

Standing in front of my dad, mom, daughter, and others, I stopped being frozen in place by stage fright. Wow! Piranhas generally bark less and become more ferocious. But I'm such a nervous fish that I need to see a doctor to get over my fear.

They added: There is still a long way to go. My goal is to keep swimming. Give me your love tonight. Not another seagull! Not like me!

Whoever wins the final will join previous winners including Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Nicola Roberts.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/who-piranha-masked-singer-clues-b2494093.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos