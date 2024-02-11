Trump says he would 'encourage' Russia to attack NATO allies who don't pay their bills





By James FitzGeraldBBC News

What to watch: Trump won't protect countries from Russian attacks if they don't contribute enough to NATO

Donald Trump has said he would “encourage” Russia to attack any NATO member that fails to pay its bills under the Western military alliance.

At a rally Saturday, he said he once told a leader he would not protect a nation behind on its payments and would “encourage” abusers to “do what they want “.

NATO members pledge to defend any nation in the bloc that is attacked.

The White House called the comments “appalling and unbalanced.”

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said any suggestion that “allies will not defend themselves would compromise our security”, putting soldiers from NATO countries at risk.

Speaking to the crowd at the rally in South Carolina, Mr. Trump said he made his comments about Russia at a meeting of NATO leaders.

He recalled that the leader of a “great country” had presented a hypothetical situation in which he would not meet his financial obligations within NATO and would have been attacked by Moscow.

Mr. Trump said the leader asked whether the United States would come to his country's aid in this scenario, prompting him to issue a rebuke.

“I said, 'You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent?'… 'No, I wouldn't protect you, in fact I would encourage them to do what they want. You have to pay.' “

A White House spokesperson said the former president “encouraged invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes,” and called the comments “appalling and unbalanced.”

He added that the statement “endangers American national security, global stability and our domestic economy.”

In a statement responding to Mr. Trump's comment on Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg said: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines all of our security, including that of states -United, and exposes American and European soldiers to increased risk.

“I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the United States will remain a strong and committed ally in NATO.”

Mr. Trump, the favorite to run again as the Republican candidate in this year's U.S. presidential election, has long criticized NATO and what he sees as an excessive financial burden on the United States to secure defense from 30 other nations.

Dr Patrick Bury, a defense and security expert and former NATO analyst, told the BBC that Mr Trump reflected US anger that some European NATO countries were not devoting 2%. of their budget to the army, as NATO wishes.

“It's okay to play hardball with NATO allies, but it all depends how far you go. These comments really go too far,” he said.

But he added that such statements had an impact at a time when Russia had put its economy on a war footing and its military spending was outpacing that of European countries.

“If Trump is in the White House and there is a split within NATO, either over Ukraine… or over how it would respond to a small incursion that should in theory trigger the “Article Five. This is where the NATO alliance is concerned. If,” he said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after Mr. Trump leaves office. He has since lamented the amount of American money sent to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

The United States has provided Ukraine with more financial support than any other country – totaling more than $44 billion ($34 billion) since the 2022 invasion, according to White House figures from December.

However, congressional Republicans have blocked any new funding since the start of the year – demanding tough measures to restrict immigration to the U.S. southern border, then refusing the amended bill when it was introduced earlier this week.

Mr. Trump celebrated the rejection at Saturday's rally, saying the proposals made by President Biden had been “disastrous.”

The two issues have now been successfully separated, meaning senators can now debate the aid money separately.

