A recession verdict on the UK economy will be no laughing matter for Hunt and Sunak | Economic growth (GDP)





All eyes at the Treasury this week will be on economic growth estimates for the final three months of 2023. A decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter would be an embarrassment for the government and a disaster for Rishi Sunak.

The second of the prime minister's five major pledges was to grow the economy by the end of the year. Instead, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) assessment of activity for the fourth quarter is expected to show the economy contracting by 0.1%, and is expected to contract by 0.1% in the third quarter (revised no growth estimate). . This means the UK is in a recession, albeit a shallow one, in the second half of 2023. An economy is considered to be in a recession if there are two consecutive quarters of recession.

The shallowness of the recession is unlikely to stop Labor from stepping up criticism of the government's economic capabilities. Most of the damage has been caused by Premier Liz Truss' tenure and Premier Kwasi Kwarteng's kamikaze budget, but Jeremy Hunt has promised his steady hand on the tiller will provide the stability businesses need to start investing again.

But Thursday's GDP figures are expected to undercut Hunt's argument as UK manufacturing has been in recession for most of the year and business investment has been negative. Corporate defaults are on the rise, with construction, retail and hospitality sectors being the most affected.

It remains to be seen whether the MPC will be able to cut interest rates in May as we and most investors expect. Samuel Tombs, Pantheon

Still, Santander's UK economist Gabriella Willis says Hunt can look forward to better times. Not only is it likely that the recession will later be reassessed by the ONS, turning it into growth, but 2024 is also forecast to be a better year in general.

If a recession in the UK is confirmed, it is likely to be short and shallow. She said there is reason to be more optimistic about 2024. The January survey suggests 2024 is starting on a better footing, shaking off the year-end lethargy, she said.

The Bank of England will focus on how quickly wages rise. Officials are concerned that labor market data released on Tuesday will show that wages will continue to rise through the end of 2023 despite the economic downturn, which could push inflation back up later this year and limit the scope for interest rate cuts.

In what is a busy week for UK economic data, the ONS will also release inflation figures for January on Wednesday. Analysts said mixed signals were likely to cause headaches for the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it meets next month. Wages are expected to increase by about 0.4% between November and December, indicating a significant increase in disposable income during the month. Average annual wage growth could remain the same as in November at 6.5% and remain well ahead of inflation.

Catherine Mann, a former investment banking economist who started her career at the U.S. Federal Reserve and is a member of the MPC, said in a recent speech that she was concerned that companies would plan to raise prices this year even though costs have fallen sharply.

Days after Mann's speech, Sarah Breeden, a bank insider who was promoted to MPC last year, said she would like to see wage growth fall before considering reducing borrowing costs from the current level of 5.25%.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the labor market was weakening but not at the pace needed for the central bank to cut interest rates imminently. It is still unknown whether MPC can be reduced. [interest rates] He said it could be as early as May, as we and most investors expect.

Inflation has proven to be a major shock to all central banks since last autumn's sharp decline reversed ahead of Christmas.

Financial markets expect the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise again from 4% in December and 3.9% in November to 4.2% in January.

However, recent gains are expected to reverse in the spring, with CPI likely to fall below the bank's 2% target by June.

These forecasts encouraged financial markets to bet that a rate cut would come soon.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey is concerned that speculation of an early rate cut has already driven down mortgage rates and that an economic rebound, albeit modest, may be just around the corner. This means that the road to lower interest rates even further may be long and winding wherever it begins.

