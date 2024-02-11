Slowing U.S. Inflation Should Fuel Fed's Rate Cut Optimism





(Bloomberg) — The pulse of U.S. inflation likely continued to slow at the start of the year, helping fuel expectations that the Federal Reserve would find interest rate cuts more palatable in the months ahead.

The core consumer price index, a measure that excludes food and fuel to give a better sense of underlying inflation, is expected to rise 3.7% in January from a year earlier .

It would be the smallest year-over-year gain since April 2021 and would underscore the progress Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have made in curbing inflation. The headline CPI likely rose less than 3% for the first time in nearly two years, according to economists' forecasts released Tuesday.

While acknowledging this progress, policymakers have been reluctant to believe that rates could be cut as early as next month.

Read more: Fed officials add to chorus of hopes for rate cuts soon

Their patience has its roots in a green-light economy, the most important of which is the job market. Sustainable job growth supported consumer spending. A separate report released Thursday is expected to reveal a further increase in retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and gasoline.

Slowing inflation, along with expectations that borrowing costs will fall this year, are behind the recent improvement in consumer confidence. A University of Michigan survey, scheduled for release Friday, is expected to show a confidence index near its highest level since July 2021.

Investors will also be watching what Fed officials say in the days following the release of CPI data, to gauge the timing of a possible rate cut. Among those signed up for the program are regional bank presidents Raphael Bostic of Atlanta and Mary Daly of San Francisco, both of whom will vote on policy this year.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

To decide when to start cutting rates, the Fed will have to balance the data it has, which shows that inflation is on track to quickly reach the 2% target, with the risks that inflation picks up again or that the labor market weakens more sharply. Data from the coming week will factor into this decision but will not provide a definitive answer.

Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For a full analysis, click here

Turning north, Canadian home sales will reveal whether the market continues to heat up ahead of expected mid-year rate cuts. Data on housing starts and the manufacturing sector will also be published.

This week's global highlights include Japanese gross domestic product, UK inflation and wages, and testimony from the head of the eurozone central bank.

Click here to find out what happened last week and below you'll find our summary of what's happening in the global economy.

Asia

Japan's economy is expected to rebound from its poor summer performance, providing a new signal to the Bank of Japan as it prepares to end its negative rate policy.

The figures released on Thursday are also expected to confirm that Japan has become the world's fourth largest economy, behind the United States, China and Germany.

Chinese markets will be closed for Lunar New Year celebrations and no major releases are planned.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who maintained a hawkish stance at Thursday's rate meeting, may see progress in his fight against inflation at the start of the week as consumer prices are expected to have increased at a slower rate in January. However, it probably won't be slow enough to prompt talk of a pivot.

The Philippines' central bank is expected to keep rates steady on Thursday after prices continued to fall there too.

Australian employment figures released earlier today are expected to show a return to growth following December's losses.

Singapore will revise its gross domestic product figures ahead of trade data the following day.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr outlined his latest stance on policy and 2% inflation in a speech on Friday morning as Malaysian GDP figures closed out the week.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

UK data will take center stage. Wages figures on Tuesday could show the weakest wage pressures since 2022, encouraging Bank of England officials who, like their global peers, are looking towards rate cuts.

Policymakers will also look at an anticipated rise in inflation on the headline indicator and the core measure that excludes volatile items such as energy, in data due Wednesday.

The next day, GDP will show how BoE tightening affects growth. Economists estimate that the UK stagnated in the fourth quarter, narrowly avoiding a recession.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey gives a lecture at Loughborough University on Monday and continues on Wednesday with testimony to the House of Lords economic affairs panel. Other UK policymakers, including chief economist Huw Pill, will speak on Thursday and Friday.

Inflation data for January will also be released this week across the region:

Consumer price growth in Switzerland is likely to have slowed to 1.6%, while Denmark will report equivalent figures.

In Eastern Europe, inflation is expected to have weakened significantly in Poland and the Czech Republic, while it is expected to increase slightly in Romania.

In Ghana, the rate is expected to have fallen from 23.2% a month earlier, while in Nigeria the rate may have accelerated from 28.9% amid currency weakness.

And in Israel, inflation is expected to have slowed to 2.7%.

A set of fourth-quarter GDP figures are also due, with growth in the economies of Eastern Europe and Norway likely to remain subdued.

Eurozone industrial production marks a highlight in the currency zone on Thursday, with a fourth monthly decline in December forecast by economists amid falling industrial production in economies like Germany.

Appearances by policymakers will attract attention. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will testify before lawmakers on Thursday, while several events featuring her colleagues are also planned.

Speaking at the weekend, Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB Governing Council, said the time for a reversal of the monetary policy stance was fast approaching, warning against waiting too long rate cuts.

In Norway, Governor Ida Wolden Bache will deliver her annual speech to the Norwegian Banking Supervisory Board.

A handful of pricing decisions are on the calendar across the region:

In Romania on Tuesday, the central bank will probably keep its key rate at 7% as investors watch for clues on possible reductions.

Zambian authorities are set to raise borrowing costs on Wednesday to support a struggling currency and curb growing price pressure.

On the same day, Namibian policymakers will likely leave borrowing costs unchanged, in line with South Africa's pause last month.

And on Friday, the Bank of Russia could remain on the sidelines after Governor Elvira Nabiullina indicated in December that the key rate would remain high for an extended period to combat inflation that is almost double the 4% target.

Latin America

The Carnival holiday makes for a quiet start to the week, but Argentina returns on Wednesday to release its January inflation report.

Consumer prices likely rose 21.9% last month, according to economists surveyed by the central bank, up from 25% in December. This forecast implies an annual rate of more than 250%, compared to 211% at the end of 2023.

Inflation rose following President Javier Mileis' devaluation of the peso by 54 percent and the elimination of price controls on hundreds of consumer goods.

Colombia releases a series of data, highlighting the precipitous slowdown of what had been one of Latin America's post-pandemic beacons.

Industrial production, manufacturing and retail sales have all been negative since March, while fourth-quarter output likely declined from the previous three months. Full-year GDP growth could just exceed 1%, well below 2021 and 2022 figures of 11% and 7.5%.

Brazil releases December GDP figures ahead of quarterly and annual reports due on March 1, while Peru releases December economic activity data as well as January unemployment for Lima, the capital and largest city.

Finally, Chile's central bank presents the minutes of its January decision to impose a 100 basis point cut, to 7.25%. Economists surveyed by the central bank estimate that this figure should reach 4.75% by the end of the year, with the inflation rate returning to 3%.

–With help from Piotr Skolimowski, Robert Jameson, Monique Vanek, Brian Fowler, Abeer Abu Omar, Tony Halpin and Laura Dhillon Kane.

(Updates with Bailey in EMEA section)

