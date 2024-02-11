February 10, 2024 The 10 fastest parkrun times in the UK.





Sophie Wallis and George Wilson recorded the fastest parkrun time in the UK this weekend (February 10).

Chances are there's an elephant in the virtual room.

It's been a busy week for parkrun, but we at Fast Running wanted to start this week's article by saying that we fully support the decisions made to ensure parkrun remains true to its core values. We remind you that parkrun is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Anyone can come together.

I like that you can race each other in parkrun if you want, but ultimately it's not a race. This is a community that comes together to enjoy the outdoors, to welcome others, and in my opinion, has a huge impact on the physical and mental health of our country. It's great.

For those who feel wronged about their records being deleted, here are my thoughts. If you're setting records at parkrun, you truly care about our sport. You've likely entered a real race somewhere else, you may have joined a running club, or you may be incredibly good at this running lark.

At this point the primary responsibility for parkrun does not lie with us. I am included in that. I love parkrun and hope to have a few more good runs in the future, but that's not what keeps me running. That's the difference. That's what a lot of our parkrun community is about. This is why they go out.

Beware of echo chambers

It may seem like everyone is angry on social media, but that might be because we have our own echo chambers. Almost everyone on my Twitter and Facebook feeds is upset about this, and it's easy to assume that's the general consensus. But my feed is full of the people mentioned above. Most likely racing elsewhere, they are club runners or people who have been involved in the sport for some time.

We have flown by, parkrun has served us and will continue to be there for us, but they have greater work to do beyond us. If all the records and fast times on the parkrun website put off one runner from attending, that would be too much.

Here's another parkrun top 10 (you can stop scrolling one last time). I hope this won't be the last. But if parkrun wants us to stop, we're willing to do that. We will still love and support them. Because what they do is great and I hope it continues to be free for everyone forever.

The peak of pop this Saturday.

To make sure we had everything covered this week we sent out a team of newly trained Fast Flying pigeons, each responsible for a set area, events we know are usually a bit fast, and they all reported to the Fast Running tower (actually is a tent).

The fastest person in the land today was once again Sophie Wallis, who had been on the trot for two weeks and set another fast time at Market Rasen Racecourse. 15:42 is another PB, with another 6 seconds to rest. This is my second time in two weeks so training is clearly going well and some race PBs are just around the corner.

In the same incident (reported by the same pigeon) the first person to cross the line at 14:46 was George Wilson. Cleethorpes & District AC U17 will probably be delighted to go under 15 minutes for the first time. The previous PB for the same event in 2022 was 15:04. My road 5k PB at last year's Podium 5k was 15:07. Think PBs will soon start with 14 for the Lincolnshire XC Champ.

best of the rest

The women's next opponent was Calli Thackery. Calli Thackery beat her marathon best of 2 minutes 22 seconds last year and her 5000m best of 15 minutes 02 seconds, and she clocked 16 minutes 26 seconds at Sheffield's Concord Park Run (formerly known as). Our pigeon had to leave after the race but I wouldn't be surprised if she went out for further reps after Thackery got some rest. If you have your eyes set on a marathon, that currently means higher volume sessions.

Scott Stirling was soaring at Keswick parkrun, clocking 15:08 on a beautiful round trip along the old railway line. The Falkirk Victoria Harrier has appeared in our rankings several times and since the Power of 10 is not loaded, we have to guess whether this is a PB or not. And… I think Scott moved up faster in the past.

Page Quinn is another U17 athlete with excellent PBs over the 1500 (4:36) and 3000 (9:55), and this weekend her parkrun PB dropped to 16:49, over 30 seconds faster than her previous best !

Completing our podium in Telford was Jack Pickett in 15:14. Luckily, Pickett was our fastest man last week, so I already have some information. Came back across the Welsh border after last week and showed good consistency with another first finish in 14:43.

The earliest event?

Three events – Happy Valley (great name), Market Rasen Racecourse and Five Arches – have featured twice, but it's Market Rasen that has taken first place twice, so it's the winner this week.

fastest babes

Men's Ranking

