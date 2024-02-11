Julie Fedorchak expected to announce her campaign for the House of Representatives





MINOT After ruling out a campaign for governor, Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak told me she is still considering a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. She had expected to make a decision last week, but when we arrived on Friday, she wasn't ready to announce a decision, but this one seemed more obvious than the other.

“We're getting a lot of encouragement from people all over the state. There's a lot to put together but the decision is pretty clear,” she said.

I can now report, based on various sources in Republican circles, that Fedorchak is expected to announce a campaign for the United States House of Representatives. “She will announce it next week,” a source close to the matter told me on Saturday.

I'm told that Fedorchak sought the advice of U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, for whom she previously worked, and that she is working on a network of donors to support his campaign.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, the current occupant of North Dakota's at-large seat in the House, announced a campaign for governor immediately after current Gov. Doug Burgum announced he would not seek a third term. Currently, former State Representative Rick Becker and former State Senator Tom Campbell are seeking the NDGOP nomination for this race.

Fedorchak would make it a three-way race among Republicans. Democrat Trygve Hammer is also running for the position.

Fedorchak worked in communications for former Gov. Ed Schafer. She also worked in communications for the North Dakota Department of Commerce during Hoeven's tenure as governor. After Hoeven was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, she briefly served as state director before accepting an appointment from Gov. Jack Dalrymple to a vacant position on the Civil Service Commission.

Even taking into account that the CPS is a relatively low-profile office and hasn't really faced stiff competition, Fedorchak's electoral history is formidable.

In 2014, she won the right to complete the term Dalrymple nominated her for by winning 66% of the vote against her Democratic challenger Tyler Axeness. In 2016, she was re-elected to a full six-year term, defeating Democrat Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun with nearly 69% of the vote. She was re-elected again in 2022, winning over 71% of the vote against Democrat Melanie Moniz.

She already has money in the bank for her House campaign. His CPS campaign committee ended 2023 with more than $108,000 in cash, according to a year-end report filed with the secretary of state's office.

Rob Port is a journalist, columnist and podcast host for Forum News Service with extensive experience in investigations and public records. He covers politics and government in North Dakota and the upper Midwest. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to subscribe to his Plain Talk podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/opinion/columns/port-fedorchak-expected-to-announce-u-s-house-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos