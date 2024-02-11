Former Yemeni Houthi reveals secret US blind spots in Red Sea crisis





The US and UK have been trying for weeks to counter the Houthis' relentless attacks in the Red Sea, hitting their missiles, radars, ground control and command and control.

But this strategy seems to be backfiring. The Houthis have not stopped their attacks in the Red Sea, in part because the Biden administration's approach to deterring the Houthis was flawed from the start, according to a former member of the Houthi movement, Ali Albukhaiti.

Instead of leaving the Houthis interested in stopping their attacks, the Biden administration's actions have likely prompted the Houthis to redouble their efforts, Albukhaiti told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview via a translator.

The Houthis, first of all, are energized by the idea that they are now fighting the United States, said Albukhaiti, a former Houthi spokesman. The current approach will likely eventually be able to mobilize more people.

The United States struggles to stop attacks in part because it targets easily replaceable artillery pieces, Albukhaiti warned. Their type of capability is simply the ability to continue to launch missiles, Albukhaiti said. These are replaceable, very mobile, and they can be replaced by waves of smuggling and shipment of weapons supplied to them by Iran.

The liquefied tanker GAZ INTERCEPTOR, flying the Panamanian flag, is moored off the coast of Cyprus. Limassol, Cyprus, Friday January 26, 2024 due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Houthis have been carrying out attacks on international ships and ship crews in the Red Sea since Israel launched its war in Gaza, following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. The group, which has launched at least 41 attacks so far, upending global shipping, suggested they would only stop if Israel ended its war in Gaza.

The US and UK stepped up their response and began retaliating against Houthi sites in Yemen last month, aiming to degrade the group's ability to launch attacks in the first place.

We will continue to work with our partners in the region to prevent or deter these attacks in the future, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters last month.

When asked by reporters in recent days whether the current approach was having the desired effect, the Pentagon insisted that it was.

We believe we are having an impact on their capacity, Ryder said this week.

But Houthi attacks continue, fueling concerns about the Biden administration's ability to bring the crisis under control. Just this week, Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles attacked a bulk carrier and a cargo ship, forcing a US destroyer to respond, US Central Command announced on Wednesday.

Walk carefully

A poor assessment of the Houthi threat can have disastrous consequences, Albukhaiti warned.

If the current threat is not handled properly, the United States and other countries run the risk of the Houthis escalating and blocking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, for example, he said, which that the Houthis have been warning that they could do this for years.

If the United States does not take the current threat seriously, it will have to prepare for a future conflict in the Red Sea and it will pay a much higher price in terms of loss of life, in terms of financial resources. and in terms of military losses.

Several lawmakers urged the Biden administration to take action against Iran to pressure the Houthis to stop their attacks.

U.S. officials have stressed the possibility that the war between Israel and Gaza could escalate into a broader war and have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Iran. Rather than striking Iran, the administration is likely carrying out its counterattacks in their current form to avoid confrontation, said Emily Harding, former director for Iran at the White House National Security Council.

I suspect that what the Biden administration is really looking for is a degradation of capabilities. If they can make the rocket launch sites on the coast unable to fire, that's a victory. If they can eliminate some of the stores where they have stored Iranian weapons, it will be a big victory, Harding told The Daily Beast. If they can make the Iranians understand, look, that you can continue to pump money and resources into this group and you can continue to shoot at them, then that's a victory.

The aim of the game is to degrade the Houthis and deter the Iranians, Harding said.

But even if the Iranians somehow get the message, Iranian influence may not be enough to stop the Houthis, Albukhaiti warned.

People hold guns and signs as they chant during an anti-Israel and anti-U.S. rally in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, January 19, 2024.

MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Houthis are not simple supporters of Iran. They are in an alliance with Iran. They get a lot of weapons and funding. But they won't be deterred simply by the Iranians telling them to do it, he told The Daily Beast.

For the Houthis, continuing their current campaign could also be a game of domestic politics, warned Dan Byman, a former Middle East analyst for the US intelligence community.

The Houthis are unpopular in much of Yemen, partly because of horrible, truly horrible economic conditions, but also repression, Byman said. This conflict is a way to gain nationalist support – support for the Palestinians is almost universal in Yemen. It’s a way of presenting yourself on the right side of history.

Iran could also take advantage of the current chaos to strengthen its own image on the international stage, according to Albukhaiti.

This is a convenient way to use the Houthis. Because it distracts from Iran. In some ways, Iran appears to be acting much more responsibly than the Houthis, he said.

It is also possible that Iran will not stop supplying the Houthis and instead decide to increase its supply of weapons, Byman predicted.

“I think Iran will continue and it is actually quite possible that they will increase it to show that even if the United States retaliates, Iran will stay behind them, and that is a reason to continue to working with Iran,” Byman told The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, Israel vowed to continue the war until absolute victory, contradicting the Houthis' stated goal of ending Israel's assault on Gaza in order to reverse its campaign in the Red Sea.

But for the Houthis to back down, the United States or other allies will likely have to make clear that they are forming a coalition against the Houthis, similar to the global coalition against ISIS, according to Albukhaiti.

If the Houthis do not feel there is a real possibility of losing their position of power in Yemen, they will not be deterred, he told The Daily Beast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/former-yemeni-houthi-reveals-secret-us-blind-spots-in-red-sea-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos