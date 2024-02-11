How to steal a US election: Harvard's Lawrence Lessig on the new threat from Trump | Books





Lawrence Lessig has a message for America: Donald Trump's assault on democracy in 2020, with his stolen election lie and refusal to concede the White House, may have been shocking, but wait until you see what happens follow.

We live in profoundly dangerous times, says Harvard law professor. This is a disastrous year and the odds are not in our favor.

Such a stark warning carries the gravity of its source. Lessig is a leading thinker on how public institutions can be corrupted and has studied in depth the vulnerabilities that leave American democracy defenseless against authoritarian attacks.

Lessig partnered with Matthew Seligman of the Stanford Constitutional Law Center. Their new book, How to Steal a Presidential Election, questions whether a second attempt by Trump to subvert democracy could succeed. Their response makes for uncomfortable reading.

We believe, they write, that an informed and intelligent effort to undermine the results of a close, free and fair election could work in America if the rules governing our presidential elections are not changed.

It is a sign of troubled times that leading academics are engaging in war games for the upcoming elections. A country that has long prided itself on being an example of constitutional democracy finds itself in the spotlight.

This isn't Lessigs' first thought experiment, either. Four years ago, a few months before Trump launched his stolen election conspiracy, Lessig and Seligman designed a course at Harvard Law School: Wargaming 2020. They examined whether it would be possible to hack the presidential election and send the losing candidate to the White House. . Their conclusion was that American democracy had dodged a bullet.

We discovered that Trump didn't really understand what he could have done, Lessig says. There were obvious moves he and his team could have made, but they didn't take them.

The January 6, 2021 insurrection was tragic in terms of loss of life, but to overturn the election it was the stupidest thing they could have done. No court would ever allow elections to be decided by bayonets.

After repeating the wargaming exercise for the new book, Lessig is much less convinced that a new attack on democracy would end so positively. While the former president is almost certain to secure the Republican nomination, having won in Iowa and New Hampshire, Lessig has no doubt about how far Trump is willing to go.

We saw that he is ready to do a lot, more than we expected in 2020, he said.

Another reason people are very worried is that Trump and his entourage have had four years to conduct their own war games and are probably much more sophisticated: Trump has not figured out how to dismantle the structures of government. Now that he is well trained, he knows exactly what he needs to do.

For their 2024 wargame, Lessig and Seligman assume that the November elections will be extremely close, both nationally and in at least one battleground state. This is not a far-fetched prerequisite: just think of the 537 votes that delivered Florida and the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000.

Given the close election, there are a few factors that could help avoid disaster. With the vice presidency in Kamala Harris's hands, there is no chance that Trump or his supporters will unleash the kind of pressure they put on Mike Pence in 2020, by trying to get him to block the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Following January 6, Congress also moved to close several loopholes by clarifying some of the more ambiguous language in the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act makes it more difficult for Congress to object to the counting of votes in the Electoral College and gives the courts a greater role in determining the appropriate list of electors to be removed from different states in the event of a dispute.

But in Lessig-Seligman's analysis, Congress's inevitable compromises left some loopholes, opening opportunities for an unscrupulous, now battle-hardened, candidate.

Three scenarios stand out. The first concerns the so-called faithless electors: delegates chosen by the parties to represent the winning candidate in each state according to the obscure terms of the electoral college who decide to go against their commitment and support the loser.

During Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, 10 voters changed their vote. This ruse was a creative, if futile, attempt to avoid a Trump presidency.

Lessig defended the interests of 2016 faithless electors before the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case known as Chiafolo v. Washington. The court ruled against faithless electors, ordering that states had the right to force them to support the winners of the popular vote.

The authors' concern is that the Supreme Court has left it up to each state to decide whether or not to exercise this power. Several states have not yet specified in their law that voters must honor their commitment to vote for the winner. That leaves the door open for voters to come under massive, even violent, pressure from Trump's army of “Make America Great Again” warriors.

Imagine a voter has Maga Republicans surrounding their house carrying torches and demanding that they vote for Donald Trump. Who knows what voters would do in such circumstances, Lessig says.

The second scenario involves what Lessig and Seligman call a rogue governor: the governor of a state who decides to overturn the results of the presidential election. This path represents the greatest long-term threat to the implosion of American democracy, believes Lessig.

Paradoxically, the post-January 6 reforms regarding electoral count reform and the Presidential Transition Improvement Act increased the danger by increasing the powers of governors to certify the lists of electors sent to Congress. Both houses of Congress can vote to overturn a rogue governor and count the correct slate representing the winner of the popular vote, but only if the House and Senate agree.

In a divided Congress, a rogue governor and a rogue House working together could steal the state's electoral votes, and with them potentially the presidency.

The risk of such a scenario in this election cycle is minimal, concedes Lessig. Many highly sensitive battleground states, such as Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, have Democratic governors.

That leaves Georgia, which Biden won by just 11,779 votes. It has a Republican governor, Brian Kemp, but he resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the results in 2020 and is therefore arguably less likely to go rogue this year.

Lawrence Lessig ponders a question in Washington in 2015.

The third wargaming scenario is the one that really keeps Lessig up at night: what if an entire state legislature decided to go rogue?

Once again, the idea is not fanciful. Several legislatures in the most contested states have Republican majorities firmly under Trump's influence — Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin, to name three — and conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud continue to swirl. circulate within them.

Lessig worries that the Supreme Court's decision in Chiafolo, by giving state legislatures the power to tell voters how to vote, increases the risk that a Maga-dominated legislature will go rogue. He envisions state lawmakers alleging massive fraud in a close race and using that to justify shifting their results in favor of Trump.

It's kind of an open hole that will be very difficult to fill in time, he says.

The Harvard professor emerged from this journey into the dark arts of electoral subversion with a somber mood. The book concludes with a series of proposed changes to federal and state laws that the authors believe would close loopholes discovered during their travels. Will these changes come in time to prevent a second Trump blitzkrieg?

I'm not optimistic, says Lessig. I'm not optimistic that Congress will be able to get anything done in time. So the most we can hope for is that the infrastructure holds up like last time.

When he was researching the book, Lessig says he had his 13-year-old daughter's voice echoing in his head: Relax, as she would say. But in the event of an extremely close result, he cannot relax.

He emphasizes that none of this is partisan. He began life as a Republican and had the distinction in 1980, at the age of 19, of being Pennsylvania's youngest delegate to Ronald Reagan's nominating convention.

None of us has anything against the conservative movement in the United States, as it is expressed within the traditional Republican Party, he said.

But he observes how the party has disengaged from the basic principle of democratic politics: if you win, you win, if you lose, you go home. And he finds that the number of Americans who still believe the 2020 election was stolen, against all evidence, remains stable. This scares him.

Many Trump supporters feel like everything is justified, and that's terrifying, he says. Trump denies every basic democratic norm, and yet his support continues to grow. This too is astonishing and terrifying.

