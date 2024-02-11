Gas prices could rise 14% without Biden's pause on new LNG export terminals





The Biden administration's recent pause in approving liquefied natural gas terminal projects could protect the U.S. economy and save American consumers billions. Although current LNG exports will continue, this pause will allow the U.S. Department of Energy to assess their climate impacts and costs to consumers.

New Energy Innovation's analysis shows that pausing the LNG export terminal could protect U.S. consumers from up to $18 billion in new annual energy costs from gas price volatility.

The culprit behind these price spikes is clear: every new LNG export terminal built means more gas can be sent overseas by oil and gas companies chasing the highest bidder, no matter what it costs them. American consumers.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Arctic Discoverer, operated by K Line LNG Shipping UK Ltd., … [+] is docked at the Gate LNG terminal at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Some U.S. cargoes have already reached southern European countries such as Spain, Portugal and Italy. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

And although the increased energy security of European allies in the face of Russian aggression has been used to justify the construction of these LNG export terminals, this is a false lead. New LNG export terminals take years to come online, doing nothing to meet short-term needs but blocking climate pollution and costs for consumers in the long term.

The truth is that Europe's short-term import needs are covered by existing exports. European gas consumption fell in 2023 and existing LNG import terminals are already underutilized, leading analysts to predict a European supply glut by 2025.

Reduced European demand means that, without Biden's pause, LNG exports could be directed to countries opposed to our national security interests: from January 2022 to September 2023, China was the top destination for new US contracts of LNG, or 13% of the world total, according to Bloomberg New. Energy financing.

The economic challenge of LNG for oil and gas companies is not the domestic energy abundance that sells the gas produced here to other countries, regardless of the national interests of the Americas.

LNG exports reduce domestic supplies, thereby increasing domestic costs

The fracking boom in the United States has undoubtedly increased energy supplies. America is the world's largest gas producer and has been a net exporter of gas since 2017. Based on facilities already under construction alone, export capacity is expected to more than double by 2027.

But oil and gas sellers seek the highest prices on global markets, driving up costs. LNG exports are already directly responsible for the $14 billion increase in energy prices for U.S. consumers, and according to one estimate, soaring gas prices cost Americans approximately $111 billion between September 2021 -December 2022.

When oil and gas companies increase their LNG exports to foreign markets where prices are higher, they reduce the supply available in domestic markets. This exacerbates price volatility to the detriment of American consumers in three main ways.

First, U.S. electricity prices will rise because natural gas-fired power plants set market prices for electricity most of the time in most parts of the country.

Second, 60% of Americans still use gas to heat their homes, meaning any increase in export prices hits our wallets directly. Low-income households spend more than 8 percent of their total income on energy bills, about three times more than the rest of U.S. households, disproportionately bearing the burden of rising heating costs.

The elderly woman and man holding a gas bill in front of the heating radiator. Payment for heating in… [+] winter.

getty

Third, manufacturing costs and economic competitiveness will be affected by rising gas prices, leading the Industrial Energy Consumers of America – which represents more than 12,000 manufacturing facilities nationwide and more than 1, 8 million American workers – to urge DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm to protect American energy consumers. price increases that accompany the increase in LNG exports.

Increased LNG exports could cost consumers $11 billion to $18 billion a year

These economic dynamics underpin Energy Innovations’ modeling of benefits to domestic consumers.

Biden's pause on LNG export capacity expansion affects proposed and pending facilities with a combined export capacity of 11.6 billion cubic feet per day, or 10% of total LNG production. natural gas from the United States in 2023. The pause does not apply to operating projects already underway. construction, or approved but not yet under construction.

Energy Innovations' modeling, done with Jesse Jenkins of Princeton University, shows that approving and building all currently suspended LNG export terminals could increase gas prices by 9 to 14 percent annually medium term. This increase would impose new annual gas costs of $11 billion to $18 billion on American households, businesses and industry. Over time, exact expenses may decline as producers adjust their production to demand.

This is not a new phenomenon. In 2022, winter gas prices have increased by an average of 27%, creating difficult choices. A third of U.S. consumers reported sacrificing essentials like food or medicine to pay their energy bills that year.

These costs may be one reason why voters support limiting LNG exports by a margin of 2 to 1, with 60% of likely voters favoring this specific type of pause and reevaluation.

Don’t overlook the climate cost of LNG exports

And while the financial impacts of all these proposed LNG export terminals on the consumer are significant, the potential impact on the climate is even greater.

Life cycle emissions from LNG exported to Europe and Asia (from extraction, transport, combustion and leaks throughout the supply chain) could be at least 24 % higher than the emissions from coal mined and burned in these regions.

Imagine blocking new emissions at a rate worse than extracting and burning the dirtiest fossil fuel while humans suffer during the hottest year in recorded history. That seems about as smart as adding $18 billion in new consumer costs when many families are struggling to pay their bills.

Would new LNG exports go to our allies or our adversaries?

Back to national security. Oil and gas companies have touted European LNG needs to justify increasing their export capacity, but the United States is already exceeding its LNG commitments to Europe and demand is falling. In 2023, the average utilization rate of European LNG import terminals was only 58% and in 2030, US export capacity will be 76% higher than Europe's forecast demand.

This pause will have no impact in the short and medium term on the EU's security of supply, said a spokesperson for the European Commission, who noted that Europe was strengthening its energy security by adding energy. clean energy and improving energy efficiency.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Arctic Discoverer, operated by K Line LNG Shipping UK Ltd., … [+] is docked at the Gate LNG terminal as wind turbines lie beyond the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Some U.S. cargoes have already reached southern European countries like Spain, Portugal and Italy. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

By the end of this decade, European LNG demand is not expected to exceed 150 billion cubic meters, but existing and planned LNG export capacity to Europe is almost triple that amount. This is one of the reasons why 60 members of the European Parliament wrote to President Biden to welcome the news of the break.

So where will all this extra fuel go?

In Europe, imported LNG is increasingly being used to power new plastic manufacturing facilities, instead of heating homes. Outside of Europe, LNG is increasingly being shipped to countries without fair trade agreements with the United States, such as China, which has increased its long-term LNG import contracts by 50% to globally since 2022. This is important because the DOE is using this pause to determine whether LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries are in the public interest, as required the Natural Gas Act.

Let's take America off the fossil fuel roller coaster

Fossil fuels have caused up to 40% of U.S. inflation in recent years, according to Moody's, and gas prices are arguably more volatile than oil. Extreme weather, production decisions, and wars have all caused price spikes.

But because the United States is a very large gas producer, limiting its export capacity will keep gas prices affordable for Americans. Domestic gas prices fell to their lowest level in 52 weeks since the LNG pause was announced.

Oil and gas companies are building LNG export facilities to process and ship more U.S. gas overseas, adding to their record profits, whether it benefits our adversaries or accelerates the climate crisis – which the Pentagon sees as a threat multiplier.

It is ironic that while LNG exports decrease reliability for U.S. consumers, they guarantee LNG-buying countries access and reliability to natural gas under contracts lasting up to 20 years, wrote the Industrial Energy Consumers of America.

The Biden administration's pause is good for the climate and consumers. It’s time to take America off the fossil fuel roller coaster, starting with LNG exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2024/02/11/us-gas-prices-could-spike-14-without-bidens-pause-on-new-lng-export-terminals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos