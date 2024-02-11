Swift lands in US to head to Super Bowl: reports





Las Vegas (AFP) Music megastar Taylor Swift returned to the United States from Japan on Saturday, en route to seeing her boyfriend Travis Kelce perform at the Super Bowl, US media reported.

Entertainment news site TMZ.com reported that the singer landed in Los Angeles on a private jet from Tokyo, where she performed on the final leg of her Eras tour, which brings in a lot of money.

The website posted a grainy photo of the pop icon – almost entirely obscured by a light blue umbrella – as she climbed into a waiting SUV to be taken into a presidential-style motorcade.

It capped a day of breathless speculation on social media about the precise whereabouts of Swift, whose relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce has taken the NFL by storm this season.

Internet flight-tracking sleuths at X, formerly Twitter, have been posting regular updates on the status of a plane carrying Swift that left Tokyo on Saturday. The plane – dubbed the “football era” on flight tracking site Flightradar24 – landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Others, however, said Swift was on an entirely different plane.

Meanwhile, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs president Clark Hunt, could barely contain her excitement over the 34-year-old's impending arrival.

“She's coming! She's coming! We're excited,” Gracie said at a red carpet event in Las Vegas.

Swift's 5,530-mile (8,900 km) transpacific run across the international data line means she will be in Las Vegas in time to watch Sunday's Super Bowl, which begins at 3:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. GMT) . It was not immediately clear when she would travel to Las Vegas.

The pop culture icon's relationship with Kelce has captivated fans this season and is believed to be responsible for a large increase in female viewership during games involving Kansas City.

Swift has regularly appeared in a private box at Kansas City games to watch Kelce, and her appearance at Sunday's Super Bowl in “Sin City” could help set a television audience record for the NFL's showpiece, the biggest event on the American sporting calendar.

The charismatic Kelce, meanwhile, says he enjoys the attention his celebrity romance has brought him, and joked this week that he felt under pressure to win on Sunday after Swift won the fourth record award for Album of the Year at last weekend's Grammys.

“She’s amazing,” Kelce said of Swift. “She is rewriting the history books.

“I told him I had to keep my end of the bargain and bring some stuff home too.”

