Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: When and How to Watch Usher in the UK

Usher will soon take center stage at the National Football Leagues 2024 Super Bowl, entertaining football fans and casual viewers watching the famous halftime show.

The pinnacle of the 2023/24 football season will take place tonight (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title.

The annual event is a major part of American culture, but is also becoming increasingly popular in other countries, including the UK.

How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

UK fans interested in tuning in live to watch the game or Usher's halftime performance can do so on ITV1.

The 2024 Super Bowl kickoff is set for Sunday (February 11) at 6:30 PM ET/11:30 PM GMT. American fans can watch the show on CBS.

Usher performs on stage during a taping of the iHeartRadios Living Black 2023 Block Party on August 2, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

(Getty Images by iHeartRadio)

Who performs at the pre-game show?

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day are scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII pregame show.

Rapper and singer Malone will perform America the Beautiful. Meanwhile, country music star and actor McEntire will sing the national anthem, while Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and actor Day will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

What happens at Usher's performance?

In an interview with Vogue, Usher spoke about the pressure that comes with putting together a set that condenses his 30-year career into 15 minutes. Stage preparation time is only 8 minutes.

It has to be perfect, he explained. I've been doing this for 30 years. I hope the people who have been a part of that journey feel like it's a celebration for everyone.

The exact details of the show remain a secret, but Usher's full name, Usher Raymond IV, means audiences should expect to see roller skating, standout choreography, major costume changes, and special guests, among other things. hinted.

Usher is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

(Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He teased that tonight was specially planned for R&B to take over the main stage.

I am literally speaking to all women. The Grammy Award-winning artist said he wanted to create that feeling. I hope the world smiles when they see me. I want them to feel something, to feel my passion and love. I hope you feel like I'm the right person to sit in this chair and bring this kind of energy and love and connection to the world. .

Follow live updates from the Super Bowl here.

