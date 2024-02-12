American strikes annoy their main allies in Iraq





KARBALA, Iraq U.S. officials say recent airstrikes in Syria and Iraq have dealt a devastating blow to a dangerous adversary: ​​Iran. They punished Iran's notorious Quds Force and allied militias for their deadly attacks on U.S. troops, they say, and sent a powerful message of deterrence.

But in Iraq, the strikes provoked a very different response and placed the government, a key regional partner of the United States, in a difficult situation. Many see it as the latest US attack on Iraqi independence, a threat to fragile stability and a deliberate disregard for a complex reality: if many of the country's militias, mainly Shiite, are supported by the Rival Iran, they are also deeply linked to Iraqi society, politics and government.

After a U.S. strike last week in the middle of Baghdad killed a leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, a spokesman for the Iraqi prime minister launched an offensive, saying U.S. forces were endangering civil peace, violating the Iraqi sovereignty and disregarded the security and lives of our citizens.

Anger was even greater at funerals Wednesday in the holy city of Karbala for 17 other slain militiamen, attended by local politicians, religious leaders and members of the country's army, where relatives stressed the militia service in Iraq.

Mohammed Qadim Abed Hamza held a portrait of his father, Kadhim Abed al-Hamza, 60, who was killed during the US strikes. The United States, he said, wants to weaken Iraqi militias formed to defeat the Islamic State extremist group nearly a decade ago. His father joined him at the start of this fight, at the request of Iraq's highest Shiite cleric. Just like Mohammed, now 29 years old, and three of his brothers.

Pressure is growing on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to confront the United States and accelerate negotiations aimed at ending the American military presence in Iraq. For the Biden administration, Iraq's response illustrates the challenges of maintaining a security partnership with Baghdad while containing the rapid fallout from ally Israel's war in Gaza and fending off group attacks. aligned with the Iraqi government.

Attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq and elsewhere began to increase in October, as Iranian-backed groups announced they would retaliate for Israel's offensive in Gaza. In Iraq, the attacks disrupted a rare period of calm that had lasted since fall 2022, when Soudani took office.

On January 28, three American soldiers were killed in an attack on a base in Jordan, near the Syrian border. Five days later, on February 2, the Biden administration struck targets in Syria and the towns of al-Qaim and Akasha in western Iraq.

For a time there was hope that the escalation could be contained. The United States chose not to strike Iran directly. And Kataib Hezbollah, one of the Iranian-backed militant groups, pledged on January 30 to suspend its attacks on U.S. troops to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government.

But then came the US drone strike in Baghdad last week that killed Abu Baqir al-Saedi, a senior Kataib Hezbollah commander. Two days later, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the umbrella group of Kataib Hezbollah, announced that it would resume attacks against American targets.

The Americans are blaming Iran and talking about Iran, said Farhad Alaaldin, Sudan's foreign affairs adviser. Yet they carry out attacks in Iraq.

Iraq views America as a strategic partner, not an enemy, he said. We fear that pushing Iraq to its limits is a bad strategy.

Although the groups targeted by the United States are backed by Iran, they also belong to the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iraqi militias that has assembled thousands of volunteers to fight the Islamic State.

The groups were officially incorporated into the government in 2016. PMF members receive salaries, pensions, weapons and other benefits and answer to the Iraqi prime minister.

Saedi illustrated the overlapping roles. As leader of Kataib Hezbollah, a group linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards formed after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, he led operations in Syria for the militia and was responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks against American troops, according to the United States. Central command.

But in Iraq, Saedi was also essentially a government employee, said Hussein Mounes, a lawmaker here and head of Huquq, a political party associated with Kataib Hezbollah. He had a badge identifying him as a member of the PMF and even a government car, Mounes said.

His wife, his children, all are Iraqis who attend Iraqi schools, he said. The problem with the United States is that they consider anyone who defends the country to be an Iranian.

American officials sometimes have difficulty making these distinctions. After Saedi's assassination, the Pentagon press secretary opposed the idea that the US military had targeted a figure with an official role in the Iraqi government.

As we conduct these strikes, we are very focused on the Iranian-backed proxy groups and not the PMF, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. Asked to clarify, he added: if I understand correctly, the people who were striking are not part of the PMF.

The drone strike on Tower 22 in Jordan resulted in the first death of U.S. military personnel in Iraq or Syria since 2020. U.S. officials say their response targeted two groups: Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, which , according to them, are responsible for the attacks against the United States. installations since October 7.

But the leader of another group targeted by US strikes, the Tafuf Brigade, which also belongs to the PMF, said the men under his command had not participated in the attacks against the United States. The leader, Qassim Muslih, told the Washington Post that Washington made a mistake in striking his group in Akasha.

I believe there is inaccurate information coming from the CIA and US military intelligence, he said, speaking as the last guests left the funeral in Karbala. Among the dead, he said, were nurses working in a medical unit, a chef, a baker and security guards.

Renad Mansour, a senior fellow at Chatham House who has studied Iraqi militias, said the Tafuf Brigade, while a military force, was not known to be on the front lines of attacks against the United States.

A senior U.S. defense official, when asked about U.S. strikes on Akasha, said the area was affiliated with Iranian-backed groups that had taken part in attacks on U.S. facilities. It's a legitimate target, the official said.

U.S. officials say Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has less control over militias in Iraq than under former leader Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in early 2020. They now believe that The IRGC can set parameters for the militias, but under Soleimani replacing Ismail Qaani, they operate more autonomously.

Iraq continues to live with the consequences of the Trump administration's decision to kill Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder of Kataib Hezbollah and deputy head of the PMF, Mansour said. Their deaths gave rise to a dynamic of resistance in Iraq, with militias increasingly resorting to violence for the purposes of internal political negotiation or to pressure for the departure of the United States.

For the militias, he added, there is a logic to this violence, which does not go as far as declaring war. But the United States didn't see it that way. If there are unspoken ground rules, he said, the killing of the three Army reservists, all members of a Georgia-based unit, violated them.

Mounes, the MP, called this dynamic the deterrence equation, but said Iraqi resistance factions felt their demands had not been met and the equation had outlived its usefulness.

We are talking about war and weapons, he said. Not a romantic relationship.

Soudani, the prime minister, has had to deal with the aftermath, including US strikes in his country's capital and growing demands for US troop withdrawal.

There are some complexities in Iraqi society, which we understand, the senior US defense official said. We understand that Prime Minister Soudani, whom we consider a partner, must face these complexities, continued the official. But that doesn't really change the Iraqi government's obligation to prevent violence against U.S. personnel there.

We have been obsessed with a divorce between the Iraqi security structure and these militias for a decade, Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said in an interview last week. My impression is that the Iraqi government is willingly relying on the militias despite our repeated offers to help them become independent.

Analysts and Iraqi officials said Sudan was unlikely to confront the militias, given its weak position but also its government's emphasis on stability and economic development for Iraqis. Some of the most powerful militias also want to avoid a clash that would threaten their growing political and economic influence.

The Iraqi government just wants to get this over with, Mansour said.

Before the latest escalations, he said, Soudani was on the verge of something quite important: making this US withdrawal an outcome that the Biden administration was also interested in, he added. Formal negotiations on the withdrawal of troops from the US-led coalition began in January. The Biden administration has not said what specific outcomes it would like to see from these talks, but Washington will likely push for a continued military presence in some form.

The challenge since the start of the Gaza war has been that the administration cannot appear to be withdrawing and retreating at a moment of weakness.

This is all planned, he said. They want a beautifully choreographed scene where they shake hands.

Ryan and Hauslohner reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/02/11/us-strikes-iraq-iran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos