Nigerian bank chief killed in US helicopter crash





Getty ImagesHerbert Wigwe was widely considered an industry leader

The co-founder of Access Bank, one of Nigeria's largest banks, was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Friday.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, his son and a former chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange were all killed in the accident.

President Bola Tinubu described Mr Wigwe's death as a “devastating tragedy”.

Investigators are scouring the site, in the southern California desert, to determine the cause of the accident.

The chartered helicopter was en route from Palm Springs to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed approximately 60 miles (96 km) from Las Vegas.

According to Nigerian media, the 57-year-old banker was traveling to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the crash site was near Nipton, on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve. The weather was poor, with rain and snow showers reported in the area.

Mr. Wigwe founded Access Bank in 1989. It became Nigeria's largest bank in 2018 after acquiring its main competitor, Diamond Bank.

In recent years, Mr Wigwe has sought to expand across the continent, acquiring banks in countries including Kenya, South Africa and Botswana.

It planned to open a new banking service in Asia in the first quarter of 2024.

Tributes have multiplied following the announcement of his death. President Tinubu said it was “shocking beyond belief”. The president's office called his death a “terrible blow” to Nigeria and the African banking sector.

In a newspaper article published in January this year, Mr Wigwe said investing in higher education was key to controlling mass migration, which is “destabilizing countries around the world”.

It was with this in mind that he was establishing his own educational institute, Wigwe University. It was scheduled to launch in September in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region, where it originated.

“We must take a comprehensive approach to addressing global migration, starting with our traditional international development framework. The best place to limit migration is not in the middle of the Mediterranean, the English Channel or the Rio Grande. countries that so many migrants desperately want to leave,” he wrote, saying his university was an opportunity for him to “give back to society.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-68266846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos