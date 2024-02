US Senate advances Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan aid bill despite Trump's opposition

A closely divided U.S. Senate moved closer Sunday to passing a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, demonstrating intact bipartisanship despite opposition from supporters of the Republican hard line and Donald Trump.

2 minutes

The Democratic-led Senate voted 67-27 in a rare Sunday session to clear the final procedural hurdle and advanced the foreign aid measure toward a final vote on passage in the coming days.

The money is seen as crucial by kyiv as it approaches the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But passage by the Senate would send the bill back to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where its future is uncertain.

Eighteen Republicans supported the bill after Trump, the dominant Republican candidate for the White House, criticized the bill on social media saying foreign aid should come in the form of a loan. Trump also sparked exasperation at home and abroad by saying he would encourage aggression against NATO allies who fail to pay the alliance their dues.

Ahead of Sunday's vote, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell chastised those he said would ignore U.S. global interests, deplore U.S. leadership and bemoan international commitments.

“This is wasteful work for idle minds, and it has no place in the United States Senate,” McConnell said. “American leadership matters. And it's being questioned.”

Democratic President Joe Biden, who has been calling for the aid for months, said Friday that Congress would be guilty of “negligence” if it failed to pass the measure.

The Senate's next action is expected Monday after 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT), when lawmakers are scheduled to hold two procedural votes: one to pass the foreign aid plan as an amendment to an underlying bill from the room ; and a second to limit debate before a final vote on adoption, which could take place Wednesday, according to aides.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas and $4.83 billion to support Indo-Pacific partners, including Taiwan, and deter aggression by China.

It would also provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

Potential obstacles

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has a slim 219-212 Republican majority, has indicated he may try to split the aid provisions into separate measures once the bill arrives. of the Senate.

But an aid bill to Israel fell victim in the House last week to opposition from Democrats who favored broader Senate legislation and hardline Republicans who wanted offsetting spending cuts, in two humiliating defeats for Johnson.

During a visit to Kyiv on Friday, a bipartisan delegation of House members pledged to do their part to pass the measure.

Senate Republicans say bipartisan passage would help build Republican support in the House.

“It will shape the environment so that … more Republicans will feel comfortable moving the bill forward,” Sen. Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, told reporters.

Republican support for the measure could grow and the pace of progress could accelerate if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell reach an agreement allowing a vote on the Republican amendments.

Republicans want amendments that could address the record flow of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and waive humanitarian aid provisions by limiting foreign aid to weapons and equipment.

But some Republicans opposed to new aid to Ukraine have pledged to delay consideration of the issue by forcing the Senate to follow a maze of time-consuming parliamentary rules.

(Reuters)

