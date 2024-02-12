Jamie Dimon, Brian Moynihan and Jerome Powell are worried about the national debt, right?





In the late 19th century, Alexander Hamilton wrote that the national debt, if not excessive, will be a national blessing to us. A good idea in theory, but since then U.S. governments haven't really stuck to the plan.

Instead, the U.S. economy relies on a public debt exceeding $34 trillion, with a debt-to-GDP ratio hovering around 120%. Perhaps not the blessing the founding fathers once envisioned.

Today, alarm bells are beginning to ring with increasing frequency and volume.

Jamie Dimon says Washington is facing a global market rebellion over the bill it's racking up, while Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says it's time to stop admiring the problem and to do something.

Elsewhere Black Swan author Nassim Taleb says economy is in a death spiral, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says it's time for an adult conversation about fiscal responsibility .

And although the issue is the most predictable crisis we have ever faced, according to former House Speaker Paul Ryana's summary, Dimon agrees with a point that is not yet at the top of the list. political agenda.

It should also be noted that it is not the job of one party or another to settle this debt that has been accumulated through the spending of Republicans and Democrats.

The list of presidents who added the most debt by percentage starts with FDR (Democrat), followed by Woodrow Wilson (Dem.) and Ronald Reagan (Rep.).

Regardless of whose responsibility it is, it is clear that the public now wants action.

Last year, Pew Research found that reducing government debt was a top concern for 57% of 5,152 respondents, up from 45% a year earlier.

But do individuals who currently have a sum of over $100,000 hanging over their heads when the debt is divided per capita need to be as concerned about this issue?

How will this impact their purse strings, living expenses and savings plans?

How big is the threat?

It depends who you ask.

If you talk to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the problem is quite significant.

The New York-based nonpartisan organization is dedicated to raising public awareness of budgetary challenges, with rising public debt one of its top concerns.

The group believes the debt could lead to reduced government spending, a loss of confidence among private investors in the U.S. economy, a narrowing window of prosperity for American families due to deterioration in housing and income markets. employment, and a threat to national security.

Laura Veldkamp, ​​a finance professor at Columbia University, has a less dire view.

She encourages audiences to use real-world comparisons to understand the context around the headline numbers.

Professor Veldkamp explained to Fortune: If the United States were a household, we could measure its debt by the debt-to-income ratio. The debt represents approximately 1.3 times the national income (GDP).

The annual interest payment on the federal debt represents approximately 4% of the debt. This means the U.S. government has to pay about 5.2% of GDP in interest costs.

Federal tax revenues represent approximately 18% of GDP. Thus, debt repayment represents less than a third of income. If this were a household or a business, we wouldn't call it highly indebted.

The much more difficult question is whether this debt is accumulated responsibly and will result in a positive return in the future.

This is where JPMorgan boss Dimon worries: in a slowing economy, can the government expect an increase in production to compensate for investments?

Instead of focusing on debt levels, we should ask ourselves: what is the return on investment? » added Professor Veldkamp. If the government issues debt to invest in high-return projects, then debt is a good thing. If not, the debt will be difficult to repay due to low future productivity.

And in The Deficit Myth, Stony Brook University economics professor Stephanie Kelton points out that government debt in the past made economies fairer and more prosperous, but that scary words like deficit pushed societies not pushing budgetary support far enough to achieve this. to truly be profitable at scale.

Although Professor Kelton's beliefs are a far cry from the apocalyptic views of some, she also does not advocate unlimited spending without reason or future societal benefits, because investing in areas of the economy that are already functioning well only generates inflation.

Could the real estate market be impacted?

Housing, construction, autos and any other interest-rate sensitive sector will be disproportionately affected by an attempt to rebalance government debt, William G. Gale of the Brookings Institute told Fortune.

Higher government debt will tend to raise interest rates, said the author of Fiscal Therapy: Curing Americas Addiction to Debt and Investing in the Future.

If the government creates debt, it must be financed somehow through taxes or money creation. If debt gets out of control, money creation has always been the (false) solution because it is easier to issue money than to raise taxes, but often more disastrous in the long run.

Any rise in interest rates will shock younger generations moving up the housing ladder over the coming decades.

While many economists point out that the Fed's controversial rate hikes in the 2020s only normalize rates from many previous eras, homeowners and potential buyers have become accustomed to a federal base rate effectively below 1%. .

Beyond its negative psychological impacts, the rise in rates is also bad news for an already inaccessible market.

According to the National Realtors Association's latest index, the median family income is $99,432, while the median amount needed to be able to purchase a home is $105,504.

Will public debt have an impact on national security in the Americas?

This is a long-standing fear of experts in the field.

More than a decade ago, when the national debt stood at a paltry $19 trillion, former U.S. Chief of Staff Admiral Michael Mullen said the debt was the main threat to national security.

Fourteen years later, former President Ryan told the Bipartisan Policy Center in January that before long the government would be spending more on debt servicing than on investing in the Pentagon.

Dimon added: This is about the security of the world. We need a stronger military, we need a stronger America. We need it now. So I see this as a risky thing for all of us.

Couldn't the government continue to spend?

If governments have accumulated this level of debt and the economy survives, after all, inflation is down, jobs are stable, consumers are in good shape, some might wonder why politicians can't continue to spending seemingly without confidence.

This poses some problems.

The first is well known: the government has imposed a debt ceiling on itself that it cannot exceed and it needs Congressional approval to raise or extend it.

It's a fairly regular occurrence — it's happened 78 times since 1960. However, negotiations reached the eleventh hour last summer when Republicans insisted that President Biden's administration promise to rein in spending.

When the issue comes up again just after the 2024 elections, a deal could be more difficult.

The other problem is that at some point investors might no longer want to buy government debt if they fear the government won't be able to repay it.

That's a major concern for Joao Gomes, senior associate dean for research and professor of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

To me, the most important thing about debt that people need to keep in mind is that you need someone to buy it, Gomes told Fortune. Before, we could count on China, Japanese investors, the Fed to [buy the debt.] All these players are slowly disappearing and now selling.

America's ability to pay its debts is a concern for countries around the world that hold a $7.6 trillion share of the funds.

The most exposed countries are Japan, which had $1.1 trillion as of November 2023, China ($782 billion), the United Kingdom ($716 billion), Luxembourg ($371 billion) and the Canada ($321 billion).

If at some point these people who have until now been content to buy public debt from the big economies decide that you know what, I'm no longer sure that it's a good investment, I'm going to ask for a rate of 'higher interest to be persuaded to do it. “Wait, we could have a real accident on our hands,” Gomes said.

He added: The moment the government of a country realizes that it cannot sell $1.7 trillion in [annual] more debt, you will have to impose significant cuts in certain programs. This opens up a Pandora's box of social unrest that I don't think anyone wants to think about.

