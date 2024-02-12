VW features Retro ID.Buzz in Super Bowl ad ahead of US release





For its 2024 Super Bowl ad, Volkswagen explores its 75-year history in the United States with a montage of iconic vehicles. The ad ultimately shows the ID.Buzz 2025, which could go on sale this summer. The ID.Buzz is expected to have a range of around 260 miles and a spacious cabin with standard features.

Volkswagen's 2024 Super Bowl ad chronicles its 75-year history in the United States, opening with the first VW Beetle entering New York Harbor aboard a ship before turning heads in the streets. Over the years we see a variety of cars including the Type 2 Microbus, the Rabbit, the New Beetle and the electric ID.4. The spot ends with Volkswagen's latest electric vehicle, the ID.Buzz 2025, an electric van with styling inspired by the original Microbus. Despite debuting in the European market almost two years ago, the Buzz is still not on sale in the US and we're still waiting for VW to confirm key details including pricing, grades finishing and autonomy.

When do sales start?

The ID.Buzz will arrive for the 2025 model year, and sales will begin this year. When VW finally revealed the U.S. model last year, Volkswagen said the cars would start arriving in dealerships by June 2024. However, the company's website currently only lists 2024 as the arrival date and does not specify a month. Volkswagen has yet to announce specific trim levels and pricing for the ID.Buzz, but we expect it to start around $50,000.

Trim levels could end up mirroring those of the ID.4, which offers Standard and Pro models, with the latter adding more range. There is also an S version offered on the Standard and Pro versions, which comes with additional features. We expect ID.Buzz to follow a similar structure.

All the details

In the United States, the ID.Buzz will arrive exclusively in long-wheelbase passenger form with three rows of seats. Like the ID.4, the ID.Buzz will come with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains. The former features a single electric motor producing 282 horsepower, while the latter adds a front motor for a total of around 330 horsepower.

Volkswagen hasn't yet revealed the ID.Buzz's range figures, but we expect the 86.0 kWh battery to be good for around 260 miles on a charge. Range for the all-wheel-drive version is expected to be around 230 miles. When plugged into a DC fast charger, Volkswagen says the ID.Buzz will charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Inside, the spacious cabin is packed with standard features, including 12-way power-adjustable front seats that are also heated, ventilated and massaging. The second row is also heated as standard and the bench seat can be swapped for a pair of captain's chairs. A 10.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.9-inch touchscreen are also standard, as are phone mirroring and wireless phone charging. Eight USB-C ports dot the cabin, and Volkswagen offers a 67.4-inch-long electrochromic sunroof.

Although Volkswagen's publicity is light on detail, we expect more information about the 2025 ID.Buzz to arrive in the coming months. With its airy cabin and competitive powertrain, the ID.Buzz will tap into the heritage highlighted in Volkswagen's Super Bowl commercial when it goes on sale later this year.

Caleb Miller started blogging about cars at the age of 13, and he fulfilled his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining the Car and Driver team. He loves quirky and obscure automobiles, with the goal of one day owning something weird like a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsport fan.

