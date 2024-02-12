US Department of Justice dismantles Warzone's RAT infrastructure, arrests major operators





February 11, 2024NewsroomMalware / Cybercrime

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Friday the seizure of online infrastructure used to sell a remote access Trojan (RAT) called Warzone RAT.

Domains – www.warzone[.]ws and three others – were “used to sell malware used by cybercriminals to secretly access and steal data from victims’ computers,” the Justice Department said.

Alongside the takedown, international law enforcement arrested and charged two individuals in Malta and Nigeria for their involvement in selling and supporting the malware and helping other cybercriminals use the RAT for malicious purposes. .

The defendants, Daniel Meli (27) and Prince Onyeoziri Odinakachi (31) were charged with unauthorized damage to protected computers, with the former also accused of “illegal sale and advertisement of an electronic interception device and of participation in a conspiracy to commit several computer intrusions. infractions.”

Meli has allegedly offered malware services at least since 2012 through online hacking forums, sharing e-books and helping other criminals use RATs to carry out cyberattacks. Before Warzone RAT, it sold another RAT known as Pegasus RAT.

Like Meli, Odinakachi also provided online customer support to purchasers of the Warzone RAT malware between June 2019 and no earlier than March 2023. Both individuals were arrested on February 7, 2024.

Warzone RAT, also known as Ave Maria, was first documented by Yoroi in January 2019 as part of a cyberattack targeting an Italian oil and gas organization in late 2018 using phishing emails containing fake Microsoft Excel files exploiting known security. flaw in equation editor (CVE-2017-11882).

Sold under the Maas (malware-as-a-service) model for $38 per month (or $196 per year), it functions as an information thief and facilitates remote control, allowing malicious actors to commandeer infected hosts to track them. exploitation.

Some of the malware's notable features include the ability to browse victims' file systems, take screenshots, record keystrokes, steal victims' usernames and passwords, and activate computer webcams without the victim's knowledge or consent.

“Ave Maria attacks are launched via phishing emails. Once the dropped payload infects the victim's machine with the malware, it establishes communication with the command and control (C2) server of the attacking over a non-HTTP protocol, after decrypting its C2 connection using RC4 algorithm,” Zscaler ThreatLabz said in early 2023.

On one of the now-taken-down websites, which bore the slogan “Loyally serving you since 2018,” the developers of the C/C++ malware described it as reliable and easy to use. They also offered customers the option to contact them via email (solmyr@warzone[.]ws), Telegram (@solwz and @sammysamwarzone), Skype (vuln.hf), as well as via a dedicated “customer area”.

Another avenue of contact was Discord, where users were invited to get in touch with an account with the ID Meli#4472. Another Telegram account linked to Meli was @daniel96420.

Outside of cybercrime groups, the malware has also been used by several advanced threat actors like YoroTrooper as well as those associated with Russia over the past year.

The DoJ said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) secretly purchased copies of Warzone RAT and confirmed its nefarious functions. The coordinated exercise required assistance from authorities from Australia, Canada, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Romania and Europol.

Did you find this article interesting ? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read more exclusive content we publish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2024/02/us-doj-dismantles-warzone-rat.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos