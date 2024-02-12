Canada tops USA to win second straight Rivalry Series title





February 11, 2024, 5:14 p.m. ET

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 24 saves and Canada beat the United States 6-1 on Sunday in the deciding Game 7 of the Rivalry Series.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada and Sarah Nurse added three assists. This is the second consecutive rivalry series in which the United States has won the first three games, only to see Canada come back strong and win four games in a row.

The series began in November with two American victories in Tempe, Arizona and Los Angeles. The teams split two games in Ontario in December, with Canada winning the fourth game in a shootout. Then, Canada won back-to-back last week in Saskatchewan.

Grace Zumwinkle scored for the Americans. Nicole Hensley stopped 10 of 13 shots before being replaced midway through the match by Abbey Levy, who made six saves.

Canada opened the scoring on its first power play. Hensley stopped Spooner's shot and made a sprawling save at the left post to deny Brianne Jenner the rebound. But Hensley failed to cover the puck and Spooner, during a scrum in front of the net, knocked it away at 12:06 of the first period. It was the second goal in two games for Spooner, who leads the PWHL with seven goals.

The Americans suffered a big loss in the first period when star forward Taylor Heise was knocked out of the game with an upper-body injury suffered while breaking up a Canadian scoring chance. Heise was able to skate off the ice but did not return.

Poulin made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second period as the Canadiens converted their second straight power play. Canada's captain received a pass at the top of the left circle and sent a wrist shot over Hensley's shoulder for her first goal of the series.

Midway through the second period, Maltais caught a loose puck in the American zone and found Bell trailing in the top slot. Bell scored on the pass, making the score 3-0.

Zumwinkle took advantage of Desbiens' only error to score a shorthanded goal. Desbiens came out of her net to try to clear the puck, but Zumwinkle blocked the pass and won the race to the empty net.

Spooner cut the lead to three goals shortly after a power play ended, beating Levy with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 4-1 late in the second. Maltais scored his goals in the third period.

The teams will next meet at the IIHF World Women's Championship, scheduled for April 3-14 in Utica, New York.

