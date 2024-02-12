US military strikes more missiles in Yemen





Washington

The U.S. military said Sunday it had struck more ordnance and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that they were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes took place on Saturday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. (1 p.m.-2 p.m. GMT) north of the city of Hodeida, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

“US forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs)… which were prepared for launch against ships in the Red Sea,” indicates the press release.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported three strikes in the Salif port area on Saturday evening, while an AFP correspondent on the scene heard loud explosions.

The strikes are part of a series of actions taken by the United States and its allies against the Houthis, aimed at stopping the Iranian-backed rebels' repeated attacks on vital Red Sea shipping lanes.

On Saturday, the Houthis confirmed that 17 of their fighters had been killed in recent strikes, following an earlier announcement by the United States on Thursday that they had struck missile launchers.

The Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen including the port of Hodeida, began their attacks in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked ships in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the war between Israel and Hamas.

US and British forces responded with strikes against the Houthis, who have since declared both countries' interests to be legitimate targets as well.

On Tuesday, Houthi rebels said they hit US and British ships in two attacks in the Red Sea, causing minor damage but no casualties.

The attacks on the Red Sea have raised insurance premiums for shipping companies, forcing many to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

