British Iranians completely divided, divided by Middle East crisis | uk news





Iranians living in Britain say deep divisions have emerged in their community following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent bombing of Gaza has led to tense talks between British Iranians, they say.

Negin Shiraghaei, founder and activist of Azadi Network, said that on the surface, two camps are clearly visible.

One side is the pro-Israel camp, but on the other side there are many Iranians who have been a part of women, life, and freedom. [movement] And because they feel much closer to the Palestinian cause, they are completely divided.

Shiraghaei added: Talking about these issues [is] It's quite difficult in a divided society. These gaps, seen in the general public in the UK, also exist in Iranian society. Probably 10 times more. [more].

Recently, concerns are growing that war will spread in the Middle East as attacks by Iranian-backed militias increase and the United States continues to retaliate with airstrikes.

British Iranians, some of whom have fled the Islamic Republic and are joining anti-government protests in 2022, find themselves at a critical crossroads.

Anahita, an artist who covers human rights violations in Iran, said that after what happened in Gaza, many people started supporting Israel because Iran is a loud and clear supporter of Hamas.

Asked if she felt the atmosphere was polarized, she said, “Yeah, funny enough, I feel like I have to pick a football team.” You can either keep quiet about it, or you should be very clear about which side you are on.

Siragaei, who has been conducting talks with a small group of British Iranians, said the reality on the ground was more complex and diverse. She said a third narrative is emerging: we need to be able to talk about human rights violations wherever they occur.

I can oppose the Islamic Republic [in Iran]. I can be against Hamas and what they are doing to the Palestinian people, and I can be against what Israel is doing to the Palestinian people. [view] Space needs to be found, she said.

If they don't find a place to express their stories, they will be lost.

Vahid Beheshti: The root cause of the problem is the end of the Iranian regime. Photo: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

She said this position is much closer to people's hearts.

Like Shiraghaei, Saeed Khalilirad said many British Iranians were concerned about a potential escalation of war.

Khalilirad, a psychotherapist and political activist who runs workshops with Iranians, said people are living with everyday trauma.

Iranian people are very distressed because they do not know what is happening. [Iranian] He said what the regime will do next and whether it wants to provoke military action against it or whether not everyone has family in Iran.

Khalilad, who left Iran and moved to Britain in 2007, said there were concerns that the situation in the Middle East could put Iranian lives at risk.

Fariba Nazemi: It is terrible to see this level of murder and injustice being committed in the world in this century. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

For Iranian activist Vahid Beheshti, it is important that the British government does not ignore this. [the] The big elephant in the room.

It seems to me that we need to get to the root of the problem or we will trap ourselves in this vicious cycle. So the root of the problem, he said, is the end of the Iranian regime.

In a speech to Israel's parliament earlier this year, Beheshti called on the British government to label Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group. He has participated in sit-ins outside the British Foreign Office.

He said: [Ive] It's been 344 days since I lived in a tent here on the streets. why? Because we know what happened. We know the dangers of this regime, not only for Iran but also for us here.

Fariba Nazemi, another British-Iranian foster parent, said discussions about developments in the Middle East affect us every day, every hour and every minute we are together.

Nazemi added: I think that's unfair, very unfair. It is terrible to see this level of murder and injustice being committed in the world in this century.

