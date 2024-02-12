US foreign aid plan advances in Senate





The US Senate passed a key procedural vote to advance a massive US$95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and put the measure on track to be adopted by the Senate.

Its fate in the Republican-majority House of Representatives remains uncertain.

The Senate, which has a razor-thin Democratic majority, voted 67-27 to break the procedural hold on the bill, making it almost certain it will pass in a final majority vote. singles later this week.

Ukraine would receive $61 billion to replenish its reserves of munitions, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters its third year of defensive war against Russia. The legislation also includes $14 billion for Israel, nearly $5 billion to support Indo-Pacific partners including Taiwan, and other aid.

It is unusual for the Senate to hold votes on weekends, and especially when the Sunday session coincides with the National Football League championship game, known as the Super Bowl.

“I can't remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday, but as I've said all week, we're going to continue working on this bill until the job is done. done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck said. Schumer said before the vote.

“At this moment, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has turned parts of Eastern Europe into a war zone the likes of which we have not seen in these regions since World War II,” Schumer said.

“The only right response to this threat is for the Senate to face it head-on, by passing this bill as soon as possible,” he added.

Some right-wing Republican lawmakers, many aligned with former President Donald Trump, have expressed growing opposition to sending additional aid to Ukraine for its two-year fight against the Russian invasion, highlighting jeopardizes aid approval even though most Democratic lawmakers are in favor. favor, as does Democratic President Joe Biden.

Republicans have generally supported more aid for Israel's war against Hamas militants, although many U.S. lawmakers, particularly progressive Democrats, have sharply condemned Israel for the scale of its counteroffensive, which they say Palestinian health officials, killed more than 28,000 people in Gaza after the Hamas terrorist attack. in October, 1,200 people were killed in Israel.

Senate Republicans last week blocked advancement of a measure that included foreign aid as well as provisions to tighten restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to try to stem the flow of thousands of migrants crossing every day the border to the United States. Trump opposed the border measure as not strict enough, and Republican lawmakers followed his lead on the issue.

Republican senators could still try to include stricter migration controls in the aid package, although it is unclear whether they will reach an agreement with Democratic lawmakers. If the Senate approves the legislation, its fate is uncertain in the House of Representatives, where Republican opposition to more aid to Ukraine appears even more pronounced.

“The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, to not support Ukraine is close to criminal negligence,” Biden said last week. “It's scandalous.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Without the support of the United States and without the support of European states, Ukraine will have no chance to defend its own country. »

Some information in this story comes from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

