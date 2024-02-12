One in five NHS jobs is currently filled by non-UK nationals | uk news





One in five NHS jobs are currently filled by non-UK nationals, new analysis has shown.

A PA news agency analysis of NHS digital data found that a third of doctors and three in 10 nurses working in the health service come from overseas. This is the highest rate since records began.

The overall foreign national figure for NHS England in September 2023 was 20.4%, up from 13% in 2016 and 11.9% in 2009 when the data was first released.

Figures show that the most common non-British nationality in the NHS is Indian, who make up 10.1% of full-time nurses and health visitors and 8% of doctors.

Data shows that 3.7% of doctors currently working in the NHS are from Pakistan, 2.9% from Egypt and 2% from Nigeria.

Filipino staff make up 7.7% of nurses and health visitors, Nigerians 2.5% and Irish 1.1%.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “These numbers show how reliant the NHS has been on a talented international workforce, without which it would easily have succumbed to the pressure.”

But Nuffield Trust researcher Lucina Rolewicz warns: “This is far from a sustainable long-term solution.”

Alex Baylis, deputy director of policy at health charity The King's Fund, points out that there are currently 120,000 vacant jobs across NHS England, including 42,000 in nursing and 9,000 in medicine.

He added: “Professional training takes several years, so over the next five years the NHS will rely heavily on recruiting from overseas and retaining current staff when vacancies are filled.”

In recent years, the NHS has had great difficulty retaining staff. Employees say they are overworked and underpaid, and have decided to settle in other countries or quit their jobs altogether.

Last year, the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan was published, which promised to halve the number of foreign doctors and double the number of medical schools for homegrown graduates over the next 15 years.

The consultant number is still the same.

However, not all NHS jobs have seen an increase in the number of non-UK nationals, with the number of overseas consultants remaining fairly constant at around 22%.

In total, 214 nationalities are represented in the NHS, with India, Portugal and Ghana rounding out the top ten.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Overseas recruitment plays a vital role in helping the NHS deliver world-class care, but it is important to increase our domestic workforce and reduce our reliance on institutional staff and overseas workers.

“The first-ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan was commissioned by the government to train, retain and reform the workforce and put the NHS on a sustainable foundation for the future.

“The £2.4 billion plan will double the number of medical school places by 2031, almost double the number of adult nurse training places and increase the number of GP training places by 50%.”

