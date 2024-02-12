Defense Secretary transfers duties to deputy while hospitalized





By Holly Honderichin Washington

Watch: 'I didn't handle it well,' Lloyd Austin apologizes

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin transferred duties to his deputy while he was in hospital for an “emerging bladder problem”, the Pentagon announced.

Mr. Austin, 70, is in the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Virginia.

Authorities said it was not yet clear how long he would remain in the hospital.

The defense secretary was under scrutiny for failing to disclose his prostate cancer diagnosis and hospital stays in December and January.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pentagon released a statement saying that Mr. Austin had been taken to Walter Reed for treatment, adding that the White House and senior defense officials had been informed.

Hours later, around 4:55 p.m. local time (9:55 p.m. GMT), the Pentagon issued a second statement saying Austin had “transferred the functions and duties of the office” to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

Later on Sunday, the hospital provided an update, saying that after tests, the secretary was admitted to the intensive care unit “for supportive care and close monitoring.”

The bladder problem is not expected to change Mr Austin's “expected full recovery”, his doctors said, following a prostate cancer diagnosis in December. “His cancer prognosis remains excellent.”

Mr Austin was due to travel to Brussels this week for a meeting on Wednesday on the ongoing war in Ukraine. It is not yet known whether his hospital stay will hamper these plans.

Late last year, Mr Austin underwent surgery as part of his cancer treatment.

He was readmitted to the hospital on New Year's Day with severe pain in his leg, hip and abdomen due to complications from the procedure. An evaluation revealed a urinary tract infection and he remained in the hospital for more than two weeks.

Top defense officials and the Biden administration did not know that Mr. Austin was seriously ill until three days after his readmission in January.

At a news conference last week, Mr. Austin said he never asked any member of his staff to hide his hospital stay from the White House or the public, but he did not did not respond to questions about whether staff members had acted outside of his orders.

Nonetheless, the defense secretary said he was “deeply sorry” for not providing proper notice and said he had personally apologized to President Joe Biden.

“I didn’t handle this properly,” he said. “I should have informed the president of my cancer diagnosis.”

The Secretary of Defense sits just below the President in the U.S. military's chain of command and is considered one of the most important members of the cabinet.

The incident raised concerns about transparency and safety and prompted three separate investigations into Mr Austin's handling of his illness and hospital stays. Some prominent Republicans have called for Mr. Austin to be removed from office.

President Biden stood by Mr. Austin, saying he remained confident in his secretary's leadership, but added that it was “suboptimal” that he did not reveal the seriousness of his illness.

He is scheduled to testify before Congress at the end of the month to denounce his failure to inform government leaders.

Mr. Austin, a retired four-star general, became the first African-American Secretary of Defense in 2020.

