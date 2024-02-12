Brexit bill: UK exports hit by $100 billion as sales of toys, medical kits and jewelery slump.





For the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK, sign up to our free Brexit and Beyond email. Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insights.

Brexit will leave a nearly $100 billion hole in Britain's annual exports, leaving the UK's economy worse off than it would have been if it had remained in the European Union, a new analysis has found.

Businesses that make a variety of products, including sporting goods, children's toys, jewellery, and medical equipment, have suffered the most from border costs imposed by the UK's decision to leave the EU, which could result in the UK leaving the EU between 2020 and 2023. Trade will decrease by 30%. It stayed in the trading bloc.

Since leaving the single market, Britain's export growth has lagged compared to other developed countries, missing out on growth in exports of goods and services by around $23 billion per quarter, the analysis shows.

John Springford, associate research fellow at the Center for European Reforms (CER), a pro-EU think tank, said his analysis showed Brexit was causing a permanent recession in trade between the UK and the EU.

If Brexit had not happened, we would have visited and traded in a world where Remain won the referendum. [the economy] He said it would be significantly higher.

Experts say the decision to leave the EU has had a dramatic impact on Britain's economic fortunes.

(Getty Images)

Mr Springford dismissed claims by Brexit supporters that additional trade deals with countries outside the EU could make up the economic shortfall.

This argument, he said, violates one of the few absolute certainties we have in international economics: that trade with nearby large economies will always be much larger than trade with distant smaller economies.

Economist Thomas Sampson, an associate professor at the London School of Economics (LSE), said Brexit had become an obstacle to the economy and described Prime Minister Springford as a respected analyst. Mr Sampson said there were nuances in how he interpreted the numbers, but the quality of his work could not be questioned.

The grim data supports claims by other economists that leaving the EU has damaged Britain's fiscal health and failed to secure the $350 million a week for the NHS that Boris Johnson and the Leave campaign had promised.

But the most pessimistic predictions – that Brexit would trigger economic Armageddon and leave Britons struggling to feed themselves – have not come true.

With the post-Brexit red tape once again in full swing, The Independent takes a closer look at the biggest economic consequences of Brexit and how harmful they have proven to be.

Economic growth

It is claimed that the UK is losing between $75 billion and $125 billion a year due to Brexit.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Conservative ministers, whether pro-Leave or Remain, have largely refused to accept that Brexit has damaged the British economy. But we have a series of careful, independent estimates from experts about the big hit that leaving the EU will have on economic growth.

The most recent research is the grimmest. Last month, economists at Cambridge Econometrics said Brexit had already cost the UK economy $140 billion more in lost growth than it would have had if the country had decided to remain in the customs union and single market.

Looking at growth in the overall value of goods and services through the prism of gross value added (GVA), we estimate that the UK will face an economic hardship of $311 billion by 2035.

According to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics experts last year, the British economy will suffer an annual loss of $100 billion due to Brexit. The group estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) was 4% lower than expected.

Mr Sampson said Brexit was costing the UK between $75 billion and $125 billion a year, equivalent to 3 to 5 per cent of GDP.

He told The Independent that growth in the UK had slowed since the referendum. Brexit has placed a slow and cumulative strain on the economy.

The economist added: COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have made the impact more difficult to assess, but studies comparing the UK with other economies show a lasting impact. The gap between where we were growing and what we could have grown has gradually widened over time.

A blow to jobs and investment

A study found that if the UK had stayed in the EU due to Brexit, there would be 3 million fewer jobs by 2035.

(PA wire)

Experts say Brexit is damaging international investment, which is already at a sluggish level.

A 2022 study by the Center for European Reform (CER) found that Brexit would cost the UK $33 billion in investment, trade and tax revenue. The think tank found that compared with a group of doppelgangers of similar economies, the UK suffered a 13.7% hit to investment over just one financial quarter.

A recent Cambridge Econometrics study estimated that investment would be 32% lower in the UK by the middle of the next decade than it would have been without Brexit.

Economists say Brexit is also hurting jobs and wages. A Cambridge Econometrics study found that a post-Brexit UK would have three million fewer jobs by 2035 than if it had remained in the EU.

A damning 2022 report from the Resolution Foundation think tank and LSE found that the average worker's real wages will be $470 lower per year than if the UK had stayed in the EU.

They said the process would cut wages for the rest of the decade, leaving the country poorer in the 2020s.

trade friction

Post-Brexit inspections and paperwork have added to the chaos at the Port of Dover.

(Reuters)

One of the most obvious impacts of Brexit has been the additional costs and hassles for UK businesses trying to export goods to the EU. And the situation is expected to worsen further with new controls on imports from the continent coming in April and October.

Post-Brexit checks and expensive paperwork have added to repeated disruptions at the Port of Dover, with some supermarkets last year imposing rationing on certain fruit and vegetable products to help tackle shortages.

A CER study comparing Brexit Britain with its doppelgänger economies found that the country's exit from the EU led to a 7% decline in overall trade in goods.

This is broadly consistent with Resolution Foundation research in 2022, which noted that the UK's open trade as a share of economic output has fallen by 8% since Brexit.

Brexit Affairs Minister Kemi Badenoch said last week that Brexit was progressing well and that the government was working to resolve the issues.

Mr Badenoch pointed out that figures showed UK exports to the EU had increased in 2022. However, this only represents an uptick after the post-Brexit slump in 2020 and 2021.

Professor Jonathan Portes, senior fellow at King's College London for the European Transformation Initiative, told The Independent that while Brexit had brought significant costs to the economy, it had not resulted in catastrophic costs.

The chief economist said it was unclear whether British businesses would successfully recover from the bureaucratic burden over time. [Brexit] It will be a continuing burden on the economy, he said. Companies may adapt to the additional costs, but they may also find themselves increasingly excluded from some supply chains.

rising food prices

Food prices continue to rise as Britons struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

(PA wire)

There is evidence that food prices have risen due to all the Brexit red tape. A 2023 LSE study found that British households paid almost $7 billion to cover the costs of added bureaucracy.

The LSE Center for Economic Performance found that the average cost of food per household has increased by $250 since leaving the single market and customs union. They calculated that while food inflation has soared 25% since 2019, it would have risen by just 17% if the UK had stayed in the EU.

Economists believe the energy shock following the invasion of Ukraine had a bigger impact than Brexit, but Britain's departure nonetheless had an impact on supermarket prices.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, said Brexit in 2022 was one of the factors contributing to the UK's high inflation levels.

This helps explain why Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said the same year that Brexit was very clearly an economic objective.

And that's why food sector groups have called on the government to agree a new veterinary deal with the EU to align health and safety standards to ease the paperwork burden.

Professor Portes said opinion polls showed a majority of Britons were convinced that Brexit had not improved the economy, but disagreed. There is a strong consensus among voters that Brexit did not work out, he said, but most people do not want to open things up again.

Future Brexit Opportunities

Kemi Badenoch argues Britain is thriving on the world stage.

(PA wire)

Matt Lesh, head of public policy and communications at the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA), a free-market think tank, argued that despite some disruptions, Brexit still represents a fantastic opportunity for Britain.

“Brexit can only be judged on the long term, regardless of whether the UK takes advantage of those opportunities,” he said. No doubt there will be some confusion as a result of leaving the EU, but I think some of that has been greatly exaggerated.

Mr Lesch said the costs of Brexit had always been exaggerated, adding that making Britain's exit from the EU a success would depend on the UK improving its trading relationships with the rest of the world.

And the second aspect that Mr Lesh said the government has so far failed to take much advantage of is having regulatory differences from the EU in certain areas that could benefit the UK economy.

The Department of Commerce pointed to the success of the Brexit anniversary paper as evidence that the Government had successfully delivered on its commitments following the UK's departure from the EU.

Ms Badenoch said: The statistics and successes included in our Brexit four-year anniversary page tell the powerful story of a global Britain thriving on the world stage. When we left the European Union, there were many predictions of inevitable decline. This turned out to be false.

Our department is taking advantage of the post-Brexit freedoms to make the UK the best place in the world to start and grow a business. And we broke down trade barriers. About 500 have been removed to date. In 2023, this is equivalent to removing approximately 1 million trade barriers every hour.

The confidence of the British people that Britain will be the master of our destiny has had good results. My job, and that of my department, is now to build on these achievements. We loudly and proudly advocate for free markets, free trade, and free enterprise as the surest path to economic prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-uk-economy-cost-damage-b2491585.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos