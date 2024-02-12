NATO chief says Trump's comments about abandoning alliance endanger US, EU troops





CNN-

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has hit back at any suggestion that alliance countries would not defend each other after former US President Donald Trump said he would not respect the clause of collective defense at the heart of the alliance if he were re-elected.

In what would constitute a stunning abandonment of a decades-old core American commitment, Trump, who is running for re-election in November, said at a campaign event Saturday that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it it wants towards any NATO member country. this does not meet spending guidelines and would not provide such a country with U.S. protection.

In a statement released Sunday, Stoltenberg said such comments put European and American soldiers at increased risk.

Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines our security as a whole, including that of the United States, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk, Stoltenberg said.

I expect that whoever wins the presidential election, the United States will remain a strong and committed ally in NATO, he said, while emphasizing that any attack on a NATO country would result in a united and forceful response.

Trump's comments, which come amid an ongoing war in Europe and growing concerns about Chinese activity in the South China Sea and Taiwan, will likely raise new questions among Europe's allies and Asia on the strength of American commitments.

During his term, Trump repeatedly denounced spending disparities within NATO and accused some countries of failing to meet their obligations. He also criticized U.S. defense deals with Asian allies Japan and South Korea.

But these latest comments indicate most directly that he has no intention of defending NATO allies against a Russian attack if he is elected under circumstances very different from those of his term.

NATO is now heavily involved in supporting Ukraine's defense following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, which triggered a mass humanitarian crisis, plunging Europe into its largest conflict since the World War II and saw Russian leader Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Court.

The United States and its allies have supported Ukraine with essential weapons, training and economic support, although they have not sent troops to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member. . The conflict has made Putin fearful of new expansionist ambitions, which the leader denies, or that a NATO country could become directly involved.

Russia's invasion of its neighbor prompted Sweden and Finland to seek NATO membership and the collective protection it offers. Finland joined NATO in April 2023, doubling the alliance's border with Russia. Sweden faced numerous delays in its accession process, notably from Turkey, but has since made progress towards membership.

The NATO bloc also decided to deepen its collaboration with Indo-Pacific countries, amid concerns over an increasingly assertive China. Separately, Washington has strengthened coordination with Japan and Korea, which are also cautiously monitoring North Korea's intensifying aggression.

Japan, South Korea and the Philippines are all allies of the United States in decades-old partnerships that have played a crucial role in Washington's military influence in the Pacific since the end of World War II. World War.

The White House on Saturday called Trump's comments appalling and unbalanced and compared them to President Joe Biden's efforts to strengthen U.S. alliances for its national security.

European Council President Charles Michel also responded to the comments and said they reaffirmed the need to maintain a strong alliance.

Reckless statements about NATO security and solidarity under Art 5 only serve Putin's interests. They bring neither more security nor peace to the world, Michel said in a post on X, referring to the collective defense clause.

Originally created to provide collective security for European and North American nations against the Soviet Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization now includes 31 countries throughout the region.

Article 5 of the treaty contains the promise of collective defense whereby an attack on one member country is an attack on all nations in the alliance.

For years, Trump has inaccurately described how bloc financing works.

NATO has a goal that each member country spends at least 2% of its gross domestic product on defense, and most countries do not meet this goal. But this figure is a guideline and not a binding contract. Member countries have not failed to pay their share of NATO's common budget to operate the organization.

By 2022, seven countries reached the 2% target, up from three in 2014, with European allies and Canada increasing spending for eight consecutive years, according to NATO.

At Saturday's event, Trump claimed that one of the presidents of a major country asked him at one point whether the United States would still defend their country if it were invaded by Russia, even if they didn't pay.

No, I won't protect you, Trump recalled saying to this president. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

Biden said Sunday that Trump had made it clear he would abandon our NATO allies and highlighted the potential consequences of Trump's comments.

Trump's admission that he intends to give Putin the green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on a free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic states is appalling and dangerous, Biden said in a statement. via his campaign.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US leader has repeatedly declared that NATO is more united than ever. Even before the war, he sought to strengthen and repair America's alliances after the Trump years of America First.

Trump's comments also come as U.S. lawmakers decide the direction of U.S. support for Ukraine. The US Senate on Sunday took a step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, providing crucial aid to Ukraine and Israel, following a vote key to moving the package forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/12/europe/trump-comments-reaction-nato-stoltenberg-intl-hnk/index.html

