Revolut launches travel eSIM phone plans in UK





Revolut is launching a travel eSIM plan in the UK, a rare move for a financial services company.

British financial technology company Revolut is launching phone plans in the UK, it exclusively told CNBC. It is the first financial services company to offer telecom plans in the UK and one of the first globally.

The digital banking and payments unicorn said this week it will begin offering eSIM SIM cards that can be stored virtually rather than in physical form on devices. This plan will be rolled out to users in the coming days.

Customers who take advantage of Revolut's native app experience without a subscription can get a standard eSIM plan that gives them access to the Revolut app so they can charge their phone when needed. For example, if a Revolut user arrives at the airport and runs out of data with their current SIM provider, they can still access the features of the Revolut app for free and top up their data as usual.

Revolut customers with the premium Ultra package, which costs £55 ($69.47) per month, will receive 3GB of data for use worldwide with monthly rolling refreshes. This means you don't have to worry about unexpected roaming charges when entering another country.

The cost of overseas mobile data has increased for Britons in recent years. Several mobile operators, including BT, Vodafone and Three, have reintroduced roaming charges since the UK left the European Union. Previously, Britons could travel across the EU without paying roaming charges. Meanwhile, most mobile carriers do not include free data in non-EU countries as part of their standard plans.

Revolut users without an Ultra subscription can take advantage of an introductory offer of 100MB of free data if they sign up before May 1st. This offer is valid for 7 days.

Revolut has launched eSIM in partnership with UK mobile network operator 1Global, previously known as Truphone.

Tara Massoudi, Revolut's general manager of premium products, said Revolut's decision to launch eSIM was to transform the company into a comprehensive “super app” with services covering bank accounts, currency exchange, insurance, travel bookings and airports. . Lounge pass.

“Our ambition is to become a financial super app,” Massoudi told CNBC. “It’s really in that direction.”

“Travel is a huge value proposition that we’ve always had and remains very important to our users,” Massoudi added. “That’s why it’s important that we continue to innovate in that space.”

Launching a phone plan is a rare step for a financial services company. Many challenger banks have bundled new services into their apps to give consumers more reasons to use their services than alternatives. The goal is to have a stronger customer base over the long term.

For Revolut, this is very important. The company, which will be valued at $33 billion in 2022, has been trying to diversify its revenue by attracting a larger base of loyal users and increasing its paid subscription lines.

This requires customers to use it as a permanent banking provider for all their financial needs, rather than as an optional low-fee travel account when they go abroad.

Hermann Frank, CEO of Gigs, a tech startup that helps businesses set up and sell their own branded eSIM phones and data plans, said Revolut's move could be profitable for the company in the long term.

“This move presents an easy path for Revolut to generate profitable new revenue streams and could play a significant role in the company’s long-term profitability,” Frank told CNBC in an email.

“By enhancing their services with branded mobile phone plans, neobanks like Revolut can fuse two essential services into one single app, easing the user experience and further strengthening stickiness.”

Retail spending on travel connectivity services, including roaming packages and travel SIMs, is expected to increase to more than $30 billion by 2028, according to Kaleido Intelligence, a roaming and connectivity market intelligence and consulting firm.

“We expect many other banks to launch phone plans and travel products in the next 18 months,” Frank added.

Revolut is not the first fintech to launch an eSIM product. Zolve, an Indian credit card startup that helps immigrants set up banking before arriving in the U.S., began offering phone plans tied to physical SIM and eSIM in August.

