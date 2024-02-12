RuPauls Drag Race UK vs. The World Season 2 Premiere Recap: vs. What does The World need?





Because I've written more words about Drag Race than I can reasonably quantify over the years of recapping the show, I've occasionally read bad stuff. Most recently, I thought Kitten Kaboodle was going to make a big splash on season 4 of Canada's Drag Race, only for him to be eliminated in the very next episode. (Justice for the kitten!) But I felt completely safe when I made it, and so when I was proven wrong, one read that floored me was that the upcoming Global All Stars spinoff was going to be a Vs. The idea was that it would mean the end of The World sub-franchise.

It made sense in theory. The Global All Stars premise of bringing together queens from various international series was exactly what Great Britain and Canada vs. The World did. It would make sense to combine this type of Cross Country All-Star gameplay into one title. But what I hadn't thought about was that the World of Wonders production partners in the UK and Canada didn't want to allow other series queens, especially the well-known American All Stars queens, the opportunity to appear on their shows. So here we go with another England vs. World match, and another Canadian version has also been announced and will be released soon.

So the question no longer remains (we'll get to Tia Kofi in a moment), but it has changed. No longer wondering if UK vs The World should continue, but instead considering what the show should be like. With an increasingly saturated Drag Race market and Global All-Stars just around the corner later this year, what purpose does this particular series have to serve?

I would like to argue two things in particular. It's both about introducing superstars from other franchises to a wider audience and really leaning into the grand idea in the title. and UK vs. In the premiere of season 2 of The World, we can already see signs of both of these properties.

Tia Kofi is one of four British queens hoping to keep the grand world crown safe for the British people. Credit: Courtesy World of Wonder

Let's start with the former. As a show with a built-in audience, RuPauls Drag Race UK has a real platform to offer queens from other franchises. We saw this in Season 1, when three queens from the non-RuPaul-hosted franchise (Thai co-host Pangina Heals, Canadian Season 1 standout Jimbo and Holland Season 1 runner-up Janey Jack) placed in the top two in the first three categories. Challenge of the season. You can track the career progression of these queens, including Jimbo's All Stars 8 win and Pangina joining the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Not to mention the surprise revival of Drag Race Thai for a third season in Las Vegas.

Of course, their success outside of the show was in large part due to Ru's connection to them on the show, and I give the host huge kudos for that. I was a big skeptic in the first season and thought that Ru would prefer the existing RuGirls and that queens like Jujubee, Mo Heart, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, and Cheryl Hole would do their best. Sure, four of them made it to the finals, but to his credit, it wasn't Rus' fault! He racked up wins over non-RuGirls throughout the first half of the season, with Pangina eliminating Jimbo and Blu promptly eliminating Pangina. When Jujubee sent Janey home, the intense, internationally diverse start to the season felt like a memory.

But season 2 starts with the same vibe, and I'm expecting a different ending. The cast consisted of two Americans, four Britons, and five queens representing other countries. Among them, France's La Grande Dame and Philippines' Marina Summers placed in the top two, with Marina ultimately winning the lip sync. Meanwhile, all of the low-scoring queens were RuGirl, including the bottom two: American queen Mayhem Miller and British queen Gothy Kendoll. And the two All-American Queens made it to the finale vs. After a season of The World with one winner (Canadian Drag Race champion RaJah OHara), it was refreshing to see one of the two Americans go home first in this premiere.

If this sounds like I'm praying for the downfall of RuGirls, let me clarify. For this format to work, I think Ru needs queens that are both familiar and unfamiliar. But as someone who had never seen LGD or Marina on Drag Race before this episode, I was well aware of their reputations and was excited to see them, but this was my ideal outcome for the premiere. If this platform exists, the best way to utilize it is to give queens who audiences may not be familiar with as much time as possible to shine.

Marina Summers was a breakout star early on in the season, winning the first challenge and lip sync. Credit: Courtesy World of Wonder

But back to RuGirls. Especially the British. There's a part of the premiere where Gothy and her fellow British queens (Tia, Choriza May, and Jonbers Blonde) all come together to discuss strategy. It's a very good casting choice despite all being from different seasons, but they agree that it's beneficial to stick together since this is Britain versus the world. Choriza emphasized at several points that even though she is Spanish by birth, she considers herself part of the British team on the show.

And honestly? thank you. As I said, if we still have UK vs The World, we'll make it a match between the home team and the Queens from another country.

For example, if they removed one American queen and added two more British queens, I'd hope the cast would have been fairer than it actually is. The idea of ​​a true battle between teams is thrilling and adds a whole dimension to the show that you don't see anywhere else. True, Rolaskatox and Heathers showed us that factions can and will succeed on the show, but the Friends faction is one thing. Groups fighting for themselves and their country are another group.

If the supposed Global All Stars cast list turns out to be true, it would be a very different situation, with only one queen from each country expected to appear. The premise is something unique and vs. It means The World spinoff could continue this kind of cross-border competition. If the season continues to lean that way and the judging of all queens remains fair, I think there's real promise for it.

Ultimately, I'm excited to get more franchise series on the air. As Drag Race becomes an increasingly global series, it makes sense to bring together queens from all over to battle it out. My only hope is that the series continues to prove that different purposes can coexist.

And if the premiere was any indication that Marina killed the lip sync, LGD had a fantastic second season that included showing a frog swallowing the Eiffel Tower on the runway.

RuPauls Drag Race UK vs. Episodes of The World air Fridays at 4pm ET on WOW Presents Plus, BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK, and Crave in Canada. Check back with the show mid-season and at the end of the season. For more drag race coverage, subscribe to our drag newsletter Wig! Get exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday afternoon.

