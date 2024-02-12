Biden privately disparages Netanyahu but has not significantly changed US policy towards Israel and Gaza





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has expressed frustration in recent private conversations, including some with campaign donors, over his inability to persuade Israel to change its military tactics in the Gaza Strip, and he named Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the main obstacle. according to five people with direct knowledge of his comments.

Biden said he was trying to get Israel to agree to a ceasefire, but Netanyahu is making him hell and he's impossible to deal with, said people familiar with Biden's comments, all of whom asked to stay anonymous.

He just feels like enough is enough, one of the people said of Biden's expressed views. This has to stop.

Biden has spoken privately in recent weeks about Netanyahu, a leader he has known for decades, with a frankness that surprised some of those who received his comments, people who know them well said. His descriptions of his dealings with Netanyahu are peppered with derogatory references to Netanyahu as a guy, these people said. And in at least three recent instances, Biden called Netanyahu an asshole, according to three of the people directly familiar with his comments.

Asked about Biden's private comments about Netanyahu, a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement that the two leaders had a respectful relationship. The president has made clear his disagreements with Prime Minister Netanyahu, but it is a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and private, the spokesperson said.

Since hugging Netanyahu during a visit to Israel after a Hamas terror attack killed 1,200 people on October 7, Biden has become increasingly frustrated with the rising number of Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza, which now stand at 28,000, and Netanyahu's reluctance to continue his efforts. a long-term peace agreement.

The frankness of Biden's private, unfiltered thoughts on Netanyahu, as well as the Israeli prime minister's inability to change tactics in Gaza, suggest that the dynamic between the two leaders may be near an inflection point.

Israel is planning a ground attack on Rafah, a town in southern Gaza where more than a million Palestinians displaced from northern Gaza are sheltering. Netanyahu has pledged to continue the operation even though U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed public opposition to it unless Israel provides safe passage for Palestinian civilians.

On Sunday, Biden told Netanyahu in a phone call that he believed a military operation in Rafah should not take place without a credible and enforceable plan to protect and support Palestinians sheltering there, the statement said. White House in a press release.

Most of their 45-minute conversation focused on a long-discussed but repeatedly delayed deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a pause in military operations and the release of prisoners Palestinians, according to the White House.

Biden took a noticeably sharper tone on Thursday and called the Israeli military attack in Gaza exaggerated. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also decidedly blunt last week after a meeting with Netanyahu in Israel. Blinken said he told Netanyahu that the number of Palestinian civilians dying every day from Israeli military operations remains too high.

Still, people familiar with Biden's private comments said he told them he thought it would be counterproductive for him to be too harsh on Netanyahu in public.

Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu have also not led to a major policy shift, but his administration has begun to consider such options. Two weeks ago, officials told NBC News that the administration was considering delaying or slowing U.S. arms sales to Israel as leverage to get Netanyahu to reduce Israeli military operations in Gaza and do more to protect civilians.

In another potential policy shift, NBC reported last week that administration officials were developing options to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Yet even as Biden has stepped up his rhetoric, he is not yet ready to make significant policy changes, officials said. He and his aides continue to believe that his approach of unequivocally supporting Israel is the right one.

Some Democrats in Congress have called for imposing conditions on U.S. aid to Israel. Other Democrats, including military veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, have cited this experience and questioned Israel's tactics, arguing that heavy bombing and heavy civilian casualties are counterproductive methods that threaten to provide more fuel to the extremists.

One irritant Biden has expressed in recent private conversations, according to people familiar with his comments, is that he feels his administration continues to offer good deals for Israel, like the recent one involving Saudi Arabia, only to then being rejected by Netanyahu.

A deal to free the hostages and suspend Israeli military operations would end weeks of high-level efforts by Biden and his top aides to hammer out a pact, which they hope could eventually lead to a ceasefire. long-term fire.

However, in some of his crudest recent private moments, the president said Netanyahu wanted the war to drag on so he could stay in power, three of the people familiar with his comments said.

At a fundraiser Biden attended in recent weeks, he spoke about Israel and his frustrations with Netanyahu to a small group of donors. In response to his thanks for standing with Israel and against anti-Semitism, Biden took the opportunity to lay out some of his views, according to a supporter in attendance.

I'm a Zionist, Biden said, reiterating his view that Hamas must be destroyed and Israel must be protected, according to his supporter.

But Biden also expressed frustration with Netanyahu, often nicknamed Bibi.

He said Bibi started out great, but he's been a pain in the ass lately or he's been killing me lately, one of those things, the person on hand for Biden's comments recalled . He's going, but he hasn't been doing any favors lately.

