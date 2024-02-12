Jesus is back in the big game with “He Gets Us”





He Gets Us, a campaign aimed at restoring the reputation of Jesus, a central figure of Christianity, aired the first of two Super Bowl commercials during the first quarter of the 2024 Big Game. Together, the two commercials total 75 seconds of advertising in the game, at an estimated cost of $17.5 million.

This marks the second year that religious groups have participated in the Big Game, and this year the campaign message takes a slightly different tone. The stark black-and-white contrast of last year's 60-second Confrontation spot was replaced by saturated, almost dreamlike still images for Foot Washing, which aired in the first quarter. Another 15-second spot, Who is my neighbor? will take place in the second half.

In a year where we're experiencing a loneliness epidemic and a very controversial culture, we wanted everyone to see themselves in these ads, Jon Lee, director of brand leadership at Lerma, told ADWEEK. We wanted to find a way to deal with the different social tensions of the moment and imagine a world where people who may not agree serve each other, love each other and wash each other's feet.

The Super Bowl ads are part of a larger theme of the Love Your Neighbor campaign. Additional 30- and 6-second ads will be released across broadcast, streaming, digital and social starting next week.

Foot Washing features photographs by Julia Fullerton-Batten, a fine art photographer based in London. It aims to depict an elevated, idealistic world, in which people treat others with the same respect, dignity, and love that Christians believe Jesus showed.

It's a masterful creation of an ad, said Christie Nordhielm, a marketing professor at Georgetown University. By juxtaposing intense emotionality with a message about Jesus, it excludes counterarguments, disabling rational thinking in a way that is very likely to work. It’s a very visceral campaign.

The second spot, Who is my neighbor? features photographs by Bret Curry and aims to challenge the way people respond to the needs of those around them.

New management

He Gets Us has changed hands since last year, when the campaign was funded by The Signatry, a donor-advised fund with very little transparency about its funding sources, although Hobby Lobby CEO David Green , publicly confirmed that he had donated to the group. He Gets Us is now run by a newly formed nonprofit, Come Near, but declined to answer questions about whether that has changed its funding situation or who its backers are.

Ken Calwell, who now leads the nonprofit as CEO, is a former top executive at Dominos, Papa Murphys and Wendys. Most recently, Calwell served as Director of Marketing for Compassion International, a Christian charity focused on child sponsorship.

Before the big game, He Gets Us handed out hot meals and 35,000 pounds of free groceries to Las Vegas residents during a Feb. 10 event called Hey Neighbor. The group said in a statement that more than 1,500 people attended the event, which included family activities and health resources in addition to lunch, served by the Salvation Army and Wahlburgers.

Love your neighbor

This year's ads were created by Lerma and aim to build on the success the agency highlighted in last year's spots.

The goal of our campaign is simply to invite everyone to think about the story of Jesus and what it means to them, Lee said. Over the past year, he said, He Gets Us videos have been viewed 3.7 billion times. We're seeing a really significant increase in people's interest, relevance and curiosity about Jesus, he added.

Yet data from ad analytics firm iSpot.tv showed that both ads last year had lower-than-average viewer likeability scores: Be Childlike was 4% below average , while Confrontation was 29% below average.

