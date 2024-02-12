'Arctic blast' to end freeze in February as heavy snow expected to cover 'nation'





Forecasters said heavy snowfall was expected to hit the entire UK by the end of the month.

The freeze, which is expected to hit northern Scotland by the middle of next week, will travel through the British Isles and hit the south coast, according to MetDesk.

The forecast was visualized in a series of ominous maps showing cold spells and snowy rainfall across the UK and Ireland before reaching continental Europe.

The first snow will pile up in north-west Scotland by February 21 and continue for several days before heading into northern England by the weekend.

An ominous map showing cold snaps and snowfall rain across the UK.

PA/WX Chart

Snow is expected to fall across Ireland and eastern England as the week continues, with white snow expected to fall in western Wales, Lancashire and even Cornwall on Monday morning.

There will be extended bad weather for south Wales, the Midlands and southern England by mid-week, with late winter squalls bringing rain and heavy snow to those areas.

Although it is still too early to issue an official warning, the Met Office has acknowledged that snow is likely as winter approaches.

Long-range weather forecasters said: Northerly or easterly winds are more likely than usual to dominate in late February and early March, increasing the likelihood of colder and drier than average conditions.

Latest developments:

An extended period of bad weather is expected in South Wales, the Midlands and southern England until the middle of next week.

WXCharts

Mild and wet weather is likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the possibility of snow falling on the border of mild and cold air.

The forecast comes amid widespread snowfall across Scotland, with amber alerts and school closures affecting Wales and the Midlands over the past few days.

Parents in Flintshire, Wales, were furious after the county decided to close all 88 schools and a travel warning was issued across the region.

Last week, National Highways Director Amy Shaw said: Freezing conditions bring the same hazards as snow and ice, so take all possible precautions to understand your trip in advance and allow plenty of extra time when traveling to prepare for the unexpected. do it.

Therefore, it is always important to plan your trip in advance and check the weather forecast, and when weather conditions become difficult, it is important to adjust your driving behavior and take extra care.

Met Office snow guidance tells affected people to prepare for reduced access to amenities and power outages and warns them to pack essentials if there is a risk of disruption due to adverse conditions.

This latest Arctic blast follows significant storms across the UK in late January as Storm Isha left two people dead, tens of thousands without power and hundreds of aircraft grounded.

Isha follows Storm Jocelyn, which brought hurricane-force winds to batter the country, making it the 10th storm to be named since the UK season began in September.

