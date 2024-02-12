



USGA announces local qualifying sites for 2024 US Open

The USGA has announced 109 local qualifying sites for the 127th US Open Championship scheduled for May 30 – June 2, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course #2), Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. There are two additional eligible local sites – one in Massachusetts and one in Texas – awaiting confirmation, bringing the total number of eligible local sites to 109 in 2024.

Local qualifying, comprising an 18-hole round, will take place at 109 sites across 44 states and Canada from April 22 to May 14. Players who pass the local qualifiers will join exempt players in the sectional qualifiers, which will be played over 36 holes at 13 sites. 10 in the United States, one in England, one in Canada and one in Japan.

Confirmed list of eligible local sites –

To be determined (2)MassachusettsTexas

Monday, April 22 (4) Marietta Country Club, Kennesaw, Georgia. The King Kamehameha Golf Club, Waikuku, Hawaii The Territory, Duncan, Okla. Fox Den Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tuesday, April 23 (1)Jackson Country Club, Jackson, Tennessee.

Wednesday, April 24 (5) TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut Mission Inn Resort & Club (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Lost Key Golf Club, Perdido Key, Fla. Stonewall Orchard Golf Club, Grayslake, Ill. River Landing, Wallace, North Carolina

Thursday, April 25 (1) The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club, Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Monday, April 29 (9) Cantigny Golf Club, Wheaton, Illinois. Morris Park Country Club, South Bend, Ind. Crestview Country Club (North Course), Wichita, Kan. Westwood Country Club, St. Louis, Mo. Cold Spring Country Club, Huntington, NY Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C. Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club (Blackjack), Fair Oaks, Tex. Alpine Country Club, Highland, Ut. Parkersburg Country Club, Vienna, W.Va.

Tuesday, April 30 (4) Crystalaire Country Club, Llano, CA Collindale Golf Course, Fort Collins, Colorado Brookside Golf & Country Club, Columbus, OH Weymouth Country Club, Medina, OH

Wednesday, May 1 (3) The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.Royal Golf Club, Lake Elmo, Minn.Pinehurst No. 6, Pinehurst, North Carolina

Thursday, May 2 (10) Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, Arizona. La Purisima Golf Course, Lompoc, California. The Grand Golf Club, San Diego, California. Broadmoor Country Club, Indianapolis, Ind. Whippoorwill Club, Armonk, NYSewickley Heights Golf Club, Sewickley, Pennsylvania York Country Club, York, Pennsylvania Country Club, Blythewood, SCMcCormick Woods Golf Club, Port Orchard, Washington.

Monday May 6 (13) Brentwood Country Club, Los Angeles, California. Indian Ridge Country Club (Grove Course), Palm Desert, California. The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, California. The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.Seminole Legacy Golf Club, Tallahassee, Fla.Wellington National Golf Club, Wellington, Fla.Muskegon Country Club, Muskegon, Michigan.Fairmount Country Club, Chatham, NJHighland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OHUnion League Liberty Hill, Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania.The Country Club of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SDCoyote Ridge Golf Club, Carrollton, Tex.Escondido Golf & Lake Club, Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

Tuesday, May 7 (7)Andalusia Country Club, La Quinta, CaliforniaRuby Hill Golf Club, Pleasanton, CaliforniaWalnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colorado.Running Deer Golf Club, Pittsgrove, NJChampionship Golf Course at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NMCampes Golf Club (Jackrabbit), Houston, Texas. North Shore Country Club (red and white), Mequon, Wisconsin.

Wednesday, May 8 (8) Casino del Sol – Sewailo, Tucson, Arizona. Granite Bay Golf Club, Granite Bay, CA Kensington Golf & Country Club, Naples 1, Fla. Canongate-on-White Oak, Newnan, Georgia. Club at PB Dye, Ijamsville, MDOmaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb. Ross Rogers Municipal Golf Course (Mustang), Amarillo, Tex. Riverton Country Club, Riverton, Wyo.

Thursday, May 9 (5) RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker), Glencoe, Alabama. Bermuda Dunes Country Club (Classic Course), Bermuda Dunes, California. The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colorado. Casablanca Golf Club, Mesquite, Nevada. Crestmont Country Club, West Orange, NJ

Saturday, May 11 (1)Ellendale Country Club, Houma, Louisiana.

Monday May 13 (23)Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix (AZ), Ariz.Country Club at DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz.TPC Stonebrae Country Club, Hayward, Calif.Dragonfly Golf Club, Madera, Calif.Classic Club, Palm Desert 2 , Calif.Country Club of Darien, Conn.Shingle Creek Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.Marsh Creek Country Club, Saint Augustine, Fla.Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, Vero Beach, Fla.Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, HawaiiTimberstone Course golf course, Caldwell, IDIllini Country Club, Springfield, Illinois. Crow Valley Golf Club, Davenport, Ia. Longmeadow Country Club, Mass. Birmingham Country Club, Birmingham, Michigan Somersett Country Club, Reno, Nevada. New Mexico State University Golf Course, Las Cruces, NMMendon Golf Club, Rochester, NYAlbany Country Club, Voorheesville, NYMaketewah Country Club, Cincinnati, OHElmhurst Country Club, Moscow, Pennsylvania. Riverton Pointe Golf & Country Club, Hardeeville, SCTroy Burne Golf Club, Hudson, Wisconsin.

Tuesday, May 14 (11)Hot Springs Country Club (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.Ironwood Country Club (South Course), Palm Desert 3, California.The Eaglebrooke Club, Lakeland, Florida.The Hammock Beach Conservatory, Palm Coast, Fla.Firekeeper Golf Course, Mayetta, Kan.Hillendale Country Club, Phoenix (MD), MDMissoula Country Club, Missoula, Mont.Arrowhead Golf Club, Molalla, Ore.Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, RIKeswick Golf Club, Keswick, Va. Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Washington.

Wednesday, May 15 (1) Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club, Naples 2, Florida.

Monday, May 20 (1) Palmer Golf Course, Palmer, Ark.

