UK sanctions extremist settlers in West Bank





The new sanctions will target extremist Israeli settlers responsible for violent attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank. Financial and travel restrictions will be imposed to address ongoing settler violence that threatens stability in the West Bank. The Foreign Secretary is committed to holding accountable those who undermine prospects for peace.

The Foreign Secretary announced sanctions against four extremist Israeli settlers who committed human rights abuses against the Palestinian community in the West Bank.

Over the past year, the West Bank has seen unprecedented levels of violence driven by extremist settlers. Some residents of illegal Israeli settlements and outposts have used harassment, threats, and violence to pressure Palestinian communities to leave their lands.

Among those named today, Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy have used physical attacks, threatened families and destroyed property in recent months as part of a targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities. One illegal outpost was founded by Zvi Bar Yosef. , described by local Palestinian residents as a source of systematic intimidation and violence.

Today's legislation imposes strict financial and travel restrictions on those who commit these acts. These sanctions follow the Foreign Secretary's announcement in December that he plans to ban those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to ensure the UK cannot become a home base for those who commit these unacceptable acts.

Foreign Secretary Cameron said:

Today's sanctions impose restrictions on those involved in the most serious human rights violations. We need to be clear about what is going on here. Extremist Israeli settlers are threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and are driving them from land that rightfully belongs to them. These actions are illegal and unacceptable. Israel must also take stronger measures and stop settler violence. Too often we see promises made, promises made and then not delivered.

Extremist settlers are undermining the security and stability of both Israelis and Palestinians by targeting and attacking Palestinian civilians.

Currently subject to UK asset freezes, travel and visa bans:

Moshe Sharvit: An extremist settler who threatened, harassed, and assaulted Palestinian shepherds and their families in the Jordan Valley. In October 2023, a community of 20 families fled after Shavit attacked residents and told them they had five hours to leave. Yinon Levy is the leader of the Meitarim farm outpost, established in 2021, where settlers committed physical violence and destruction of property. Expel Palestinian communities, including Zanuta, in October 2023. Zvi Bar Yosef: Eli Federman, a settler leader who has used threats and violence against local Palestinians since establishing the Zvis Farm outpost in 2018, including twice threatening them at gunpoint. Ely Federman): Involved in several incidents targeting Palestinian shepherds in South Hebron Hills.

Violence in the West Bank reached record levels in 2023 (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs). Israel's failure to act has created an environment of near-impunity for West Bank settler extremists.

The British government has repeatedly called on Israel to take action against those responsible for settler violence, release frozen funds to the Palestinian Authority and halt settlement expansion. The prime minister has raised the issue with Netanyahu on several occasions, and last December, Britain and 13 partners issued a statement urging Israel to take immediate and concrete action to address record high levels of settler violence in the occupied West Bank. announced.

The action taken today is part of the UK's wider efforts to provide more stable support for the West Bank, which is vital to the peace and security of both Palestine and Israel. The UK will consider further action, including additional sanctions, as necessary.

The UK continues to work with allies and partners, including across the region, to find a sustainable ceasefire and a path to permanent peace.

