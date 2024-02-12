UK announces sanctions against four extremist Israeli settlers | Occupied West Bank News





The settlers are accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Britain this month announced sanctions against four Israeli settlers accused of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, following similar action by the United States.

The sanctions announced Monday follow what Britain said were unprecedented levels of violence against some residents of illegal Israeli settlements and outposts by extremist settlers in the West Bank over the past year.

The sanctions represent a rare step by London and Washington against Israel as fighting in the besieged Gaza Strip intensifies.

The transatlantic ally's unwavering support for Israel's military operations in the region has drawn great criticism both internationally and among its own citizens.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced asset freezes and travel and visa bans for settlers, saying: Israel must also take stronger measures and stop settler violence.

He added that too often we make promises and deliver on them, but too often we don't.

Cameron said extremist Israeli settlers were threatening Palestinians, often at gunpoint, and driving them off land that was legally theirs, branding these actions illegal and unacceptable.

He said extremist settlers were undermining the security and stability of both Israelis and Palestinians by targeting and attacking Palestinian civilians.

Two of the individuals sanctioned, Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy, have used physical attacks, threatened families at gunpoint and destroyed property in recent months, Foreign Office Cameron said.

Their actions are part of a targeted and calculated effort to displace the Palestinian community, the Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Development Office added.

London also targeted Zvi Bar Yosef in 2018 for setting up an illegal outpost in the West Bank, described by local Palestinians as a source of systematic threats and violence.

The fourth person sanctioned by London, Ely Federman, was implicated in several incidents targeting Palestinian shepherds in the South Hebron Hills, according to the Foreign Office.

Levy was the only person targeted by the United States when it imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank, accusing them of undermining the stability and security of Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Those subject to U.S. sanctions are Levi, David Chai Chasdai, and Einan Tanzil, who are accused of assaulting and threatening Palestinians. They are also targeting Shalom Zikerman, who has been accused of assaulting Israeli activists.

The White House also announced new legislation aimed at punishing perpetrators of extremist settler violence in the West Bank.

