Barbara Corcoran on the best place in the US to buy a house





While previous generations looked forward to moving and retiring in Florida, the younger population is setting their sights on other locations. Generation Z and millennials are moving to different cities and states across the United States and it's a move that real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran supports.

In a 2023 “Elvis Duran Show” interview, Corcoran was asked if she thought Florida was still a good place to move and buy a house. Corcoran suggested looking outside the Sunshine State.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry and as the owner of multiple properties, the “Shark Tank” star knows a thing or two about buying a home.

“Go anywhere there’s a poor school district where prices are really low,” she said. Although Corcoran noted that this strategy is best for people who are not looking for a place to raise a family and want a less expensive property with potentially high value.

“Go anywhere in the South except the hot spots. There's always a cheap house to buy, always. But not Florida, forget Florida,” she added.

Texas is a Southern state that is growing in popularity. The state was the No. 1 state Americans moved to in 2023, according to U-Haul.

The Southern state has become a growing base for different industries, including technology and aerospace. As of 2022, Texas is home to the most Fortune 500 companies.

As in previous interviews and comments on social media, Corcoran insisted that she believes it is always a good time to invest in real estate and that there is no point in waiting.

“I think the sooner you enter the market, the sooner you will have a token in play. You can trade,” she said. “It’s always a good time [to buy]. You only have one chance to live. You're not just buying an investment, you're buying a home to raise your kids in, spend quality time in, and cook in your kitchen. You want to enter the market. Prices always rise in the long term, so why wait? »

When a listener doubted his advice about buying a home because of high interest rates in the United States, Corcoran said waiting would do more harm than good in the long run.

“Interest rates will never go down to two or three percent, that’s ancient history, and people still believe they will,” she said. “So let's say they come down to something with a five in front, everyone sitting on the sidelines is going to rush into the market, drive up prices, there's not enough inventory to go around, everything the world will pay more as a result. by 10, 15, maybe 20 percent. So why wait?

Do you want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and what not to say, and the best way to talk about compensation. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/12/barbara-corcoran-best-place-buy-house-elvis-duran-show.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos