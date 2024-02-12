UK workers are expected to see a smaller pay rise this year, the HR Body has revealed. Pay





UK workers are expected to face less generous pay agreements this year as employers take control of their recruitment plans, according to a report from a professional human resources body.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said in its regular labor market outlook, which measures employer expectations for the coming year, employers are giving the smallest pay rises since the pandemic.

A separate report from accounting firm BDO said this was despite an improvement in business confidence led by the services sector, with output reaching its highest level since July 2022.

However, the number of employers planning to expand their workforce fell below previous quarter levels, according to the CIPD.

Reduced competition for employees is expected to ease labor market rigidities and encourage workers to participate in wage negotiations, the organization said.

Average wage growth has remained at around 5% for more than a year, but is expected to fall to 4% this year, the first decline since the pandemic began, according to the CIPD.

Average growth rates in the private sector have already fallen from 5% to 4% in the last quarter, while average settlement rates in the public sector have fallen from 5% to 3%, making things more difficult for employees.

Employers who have had to increase wages to find hard-to-fill staff are no longer absorbing the extra costs and accepting lower profits, the CIPD said. Instead, companies appeared to slow down their hiring plans.

Overall, a third of employers planned to increase overall staffing levels over the next three months, while one in ten planned to reduce overall staffing levels.

The net difference between companies planning to expand and those looking to reduce headcount remained positive but decreased from +26 to +22. In the public sector, almost one in five employers planned to cut jobs.

Jon Boys, senior labor market economist at the CIPD, said: “This appears to be an important moment for the UK labor market. Amid increasing pressure on public services, the gap between public and private sector pay expectations is widening again.

More broadly, employers' focus is shifting from helping employees overcome the cost-of-living crisis to focusing on business sustainability and growth, which will impact headcount in some regions.

Output at UK businesses improved in January, driven by a rebound in the country's dominant services sector, according to a report from BDO.

Kaley Crossthwaite, a partner at the firm, said it was encouraging to see the resilient services sector driving positive momentum in January.

However, BDO's employment outlook was consistent with the CIPD, with the employment index measuring willingness to hire falling for seven consecutive months.

