UK sanctions Israeli settlers for forcibly expelling Palestinians from their land | palestine territory





Britain has imposed sanctions on four Israeli nationals, saying they are extremist settlers who have violently attacked Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The measures impose strict financial and travel restrictions on four individuals who Britain says were involved in serious human rights abuses.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said extremist Israeli settlers were threatening Palestinians and legitimately expelling them from their lands, often at gunpoint.

These actions are illegal and unacceptable. Israel must also take stronger measures and stop settler violence. Too often we see promises made, promises made and then not delivered.

The Foreign Office said there had been unprecedented levels of violence by settlers in the West Bank over the past year.

Announcing the restrictions, the Foreign Office said Israel's inaction had created an environment of near-impunity for settler extremists, with violence in the West Bank reaching record levels in 2023.

The United States also imposed sanctions on four Israeli men earlier this month for alleged involvement in settler violence in the West Bank.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that two of those named today, Moshe Sharvit and Yinon Levy, have used physical attacks and assaults on their families as part of a targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities in recent months. They said he threatened them with a gun and destroyed their property.

An illegal outpost set up by settler Zvi Bar Yosef has been described by local Palestinians as a source of organized intimidation and violence.

Shabit has long been the subject of complaints from Palestinians and human rights groups.

The founder of a sanctioned outpost in the Jordan Valley known to locals as Moshes Farm, he is accused of harassing the Palestinian community in the northern Jordan Valley for years.

Shortly after Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel last October, Sharbit was accused of sending an ultimatum to residents of the village of Ein Shibli to leave claims he denied in the Israeli daily Haaretz.

In previous incidents, Shabit was accused of sometimes arriving at sites armed to attack Palestinians and accompanying human rights activists, incidents that were recorded on video.

In 2021, Inon Levy, who founded the outpost known as Meytarim Farm, was accused of playing a key role in the harassment of Palestinians in several communities in the southern Hebron hills.

The four men have been the subject of complaints from a group of Israeli human rights groups in contact with several foreign governments and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who called for sanctions against the settlers.

Borrell's complaint against Sharvit, seen by the Guardian, reads: Although we submitted numerous letters and complaints to the Israeli army and police, Sharvit's outpost was not evacuated and he was violently expelled, either on his own or with the help of his accomplices. , Palestinian shepherds and farmers come from lands that have been grazed and cultivated for generations.

The sanctions come amid what has been described as unprecedented land grabbing by radical Jewish settlers.

In the past year alone, 110,000 dunams, or 110 square kilometers (42 square miles), have been effectively annexed to the outpost by settlers, using the kind of tactics sanctioned settlers are accused of using.

Last September, the United Nations warned of a rise in settler violence that targets Palestinian herders and drives them from their homes and land.

The United Nations Coordination Office said that since 2022, 1,105 people, or about 12% of the population, across 28 communities have been driven from their homes due to settler violence and settlers' access to grazing lands. Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) .

Shlomo Naman, head of the settlers' Yesha Council, said of the sanctions: The UK's sanctions against four additional residents, including their bereaved brother and another who has now fought bravely in Gaza, are an insult. [what we are] wake up

we call [the Israeli prime minister] We must work with the US and UK to reverse these illusory sanctions.

The sanctions were announced as Lord Cameron said Israel should stop and think seriously before taking further action in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The town was hit by air strikes overnight, and Israel announced its intention to launch a ground attack on the area.

Cameron said many of Rafa's people had already fled other areas and it was impossible to see how a war could be waged among these people and they had nowhere to go.

Video of how Israeli settler violence causes Palestinians to flee their homes

The prime minister's official spokesman said he was deeply concerned about the possibility of a military attack in Rafah.

Speaking to reporters in East Kilbride, Scotland, Prime Minister Cameron said: We are very concerned about what is happening in Rafah. Because before arriving in Lapa, the people there had moved 4, 5, 6 times.

We find it impossible to see how a war could be waged among these people. There is nowhere for them to go.

They cannot go south into Egypt, they cannot go north, and they cannot return to their homes because many have been destroyed.

We are therefore very concerned about the situation and hope Israel will stop and think seriously before taking further action.

But above all, what we want is for the fighting to stop immediately. We want that pause to lead to a ceasefire, a ceasefire that is sustainable without a return to further fighting. It needs to happen now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/12/uk-places-sanctions-on-israeli-settlers-for-forcing-palestinians-from-their-land The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

