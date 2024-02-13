UK shoppers could face tea shortages due to disruption of trade routes | business





Shoppers in the UK may face tea supply shortages in some stores due to disruptions and delays in trade routes.

Retail giant Sainsburys has told consumers there is an issue that could affect the availability of its tea, although it is expected to be for a short period of time.

A sign at a Sainsburys store reads: We are experiencing supply issues that are impacting our national tea supply. We apologize for any inconvenience and will work to ensure full supply resumes soon.

But retail bosses stressed that the problem was temporary and that the impact on consumers would be minimal.

Sainsburys did not comment.

The disruption is understood to be linked to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and supply and demand delays at a supermarket tea supplier.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “There will be temporary disruptions to some tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers do not anticipate any serious issues.”

Other supermarkets contacted by the Guardian did not report any problems. Waitrose said it had not experienced any shortages.

China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya produce about three-quarters of the tea globally. Freight shipments from Asia and East Africa have been severely disrupted over the past two months due to the Red Sea attacks.

The Houthi violence in the region has forced most shipping companies to redirect cargo around the Cape of Good Hope on the shores of Africa, using the vital trade route to the Suez Canal. This adds approximately 10-14 days to delivery time and also increases costs for the shipping company.

Sparsh Agarwal, owner of several tea gardens in Darjeeling, India and founder of Dorje Teas, told i newspaper in December that tea deliveries were being halted due to disruption in tea supplies.

We had sent the cargo to the US and Europe two weeks ago but it was still at the Mumbai port and not yet picked up, he said at the time.

The United States and Britain have launched joint strikes against Yemen-based Houthi rebels in recent weeks in a bid to stop recent attacks.

