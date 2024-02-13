US government bets $42 million on open cellular networks





The U.S. government has committed $42 million to continue development of the 5G Open RAN (O-RAN) standard that would allow wireless service providers to mix and match cellular hardware and software, opening up a more market extensive for third-party equipment, cheaper and interoperable. . The grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) would establish an O-RAN testing center in Dallas to prove the viability of the standards, to prevent Huawei's steady cruise toward a global monopoly in cellular network hardware .

Verizon President of Global Network and Technology Joe Russo promoted the funding as a way to accelerate innovation in an open environment. To achieve the standards' goals, Robert Soni, AT&T's vice president of RAN technology, said AT&T and Verizon formed the Compatibility and Commercialization Acceleration Consortium for Open RAN Deployments (ACCoRD ), which includes a group of wireless technology companies like Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Dell, Intel, Broadcom and Rakuten.

Japanese wireless carrier Rakuten was built as the first O-RAN network in 2020. Tareq Amin, the company's then-CEO, told The Verges Nilay Patel in 2022 that Open RAN would enable the construction of networks at low cost by using smaller equipment rather than the massive towers that have long been part of the promise of 5G.

But O-RAN is much more than that; establishing interoperability means companies like Verizon and AT&T wouldn't have to buy all their hardware from a single company to create a working network. For the rest of us, that means faster developments and more agile networks, according to Rakuten.

In the United States, Dish is working on its own O-RAN network, under the name Project Genesis. The 5G network was fragile and unreliable when former Verge staffer Mitchell Clarke tested it in Las Vegas in 2022, but the company said in June last year that it had met its goal of covering 70% of the American population. Dish has struggled to become the next big cell phone provider in the United States, although leading satellite communications company EchoStar, which spun off from Dish in 2008, bought the company in January.

All of this constitutes a united front against Huawei's domination of global cellular equipment and infrastructure. The Washington Post writes that O-RAN is Washington's designated champion in an attempt to unseat Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies as the world's largest provider of cellular infrastructure equipment. The Post points out that Biden has made O-RAN a priority discussion point with world leaders in recent years, and that Congress and the NTIA have allocated approximately $2 billion for advancement of the standard.

This $42 million grant is a drop in the bucket compared to all that, but creating a testing center is a key step in the process; this creates a space in which ACCoRD partners can establish that the standard can work and gain buy-in from other major players around the world. The Post notes that Ericsson and AT&T made big commitments in December, with a five-year, $14 billion deal to integrate most or in Ericsson's case all of their hardware with O-RAN compatibility into the over the next two years, giving the standard some momentum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/2/12/24070550/open-ran-standard-us-funding-5g-huawei The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos