UK Deliveroo and UberEats drivers go on strike on Valentine's Day





Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

Valentine's Day food deliveries are set to be hit by a widespread courier strike as thousands of drivers for popular apps including Deliveroo and Uber Eats plan to strike.

Delivery Job UK, a grassroots organization with thousands of members in London, has organized a strike on February 14 to demand better pay and working conditions. It hopes to highlight the instability and substandard wages in the food delivery industry.

People working in the delivery driver industry are classified as self-employed. That means employees could be paid less than the legal minimum wage, which is currently $10.42 per hour.

Shared by Delivery Job UK on Twitter/X: This Valentine's Day strike highlights the growing tensions between gig economy workers and the platforms they work on. As consumers, it is important to consider the terms under which our convenience is provided.

Let us stand in solidarity with those fighting for fair wages and better working conditions. This is more than just a meal; it is a matter of the dignity and rights of all workers.

UberEats already offers delivery to several supermarkets.

(dad)

In November, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, which represents gig economy workers, won a Supreme Court fight to allow riders to unionize and bargain on behalf of riders because they were not considered workers. I lost.

Delivery drivers in the UK have complained about a lack of clarity and a variety of payment arrangements for jobs, which typically offer a minimum flat fee with additional payable fees.

Rodeo, a data collation app that allows riders to compare payments, found revenue cuts in 2022 and 2023 despite high inflation. Deliveroo does not allow workers to upload their details.

Dr Callum Cant, of Oxford University's Internet Institute, told the Guardian he was concerned about falling wages and lack of consideration for invisible workers.

A Deliveroo spokesperson told the newspaper: Deliveroo aims to provide riders with flexible working, offering attractive earning opportunities and protections that riders value.

Thousands of people apply for Deliveroo jobs every month, rider retention rates are high and the majority of riders say they are happy working with us.

An Uber Eats spokesperson said: We offer flexible ways for couriers to earn using our app when and where they want. We know that the majority of shippers are satisfied with their experience using the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/deliveroo-ubereats-strike-valentines-day-b2494658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos