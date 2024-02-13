Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says 'US credibility is at stake' following Trump's NATO remarks





WASHINGTON Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said Monday that “the credibility of the United States is at stake” with each of its alliances, including NATO, which the Former President Donald Trump disparaged him in his recent remarks.

In an interview with NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt at the Pentagon, Brown was asked what he thought of Trump's suggestion that he would allow Russia to have its way with members of NATO if they do not contribute enough to the alliance.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of NATO,” Brown said in the interview broadcast Monday evening. “And I think we have a responsibility to maintain these alliances. America's credibility is at stake in each of our alliances, and American leadership is always needed, sought and monitored.”

He said that this is the message he is sending to NATO countries, “recognizing that each of us has political leaders with whom we must work and that it is they who set the order of the day”.

In an article published Monday afternoon by Truth Social, Trump appeared to double down on his previous comments, indicating that he would let Russia do “whatever it wants” to NATO countries that do not dedicate a specific amount of their gross domestic product to defense spending.

He declared in capital letters that NATO “must equalize,” adding: “They will if asked properly.” Otherwise, America first!

Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.NBC News

Asked if Trump's comments alarmed him, Brown responded: “What I'm doing is focusing on building and strengthening our relationship with NATO.” And I realize that there will be various dialogues in the discussions at the political level. My job is to make sure that we “We are doing everything we can with our NATO allies militarily, and I will continue to do that throughout.”

At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, Trump said he would urge Russia “to do whatever they want” if it attacked a NATO country that has not paid enough for the alliance .

“Let's say it happened. No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do what they want,” he said. “You have to pay your bills.”

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign criticized Trump's remarks in a statement released Monday.

Donald Trump encouraged the ruthless Russian dictator to attack our allies and other Western democracies, spokesman TJ Ducklo said, rightly sparking outrage across Europe and among those fighting for democracy in the world.

As president, Trump has denounced NATO and countries that do not devote the agreed-upon 2 percent of their gross domestic product to the alliance's defense spending. He also questioned Article 5 of the NATO charter, which states that an attack on one is an attack on all and would result in a collective response.

Separately, Brown defended Biden's mental acuity after the special counsel overseeing Biden's mishandling of classified documents suggested he sometimes had a “poor memory.”

“He’s pretty sharp,” Brown said. “You know, he has a very good understanding of the issues. … I was even mentored when I came in and met with different people who worked very closely with the president because I want to make sure that I do things. And I saw it in the Oval [Office] call people if he doesn't get the information he needs. …It's sharp. “

Rebecca Shabad

Zo Richards and Nnamdi Egwuonwu contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/joint-chiefs-head-says-us-credibility-stake-trumps-nato-remarks-rcna138449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos