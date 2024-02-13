Prince Charles cancer news: Prince Harry makes first public appearance as monarch after returning to UK





Prince Charles waves to supporters at first public outing since cancer diagnosis

The king was seen smiling and waving as he made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis on Sunday. Prince Harry is due to return to the UK in the coming weeks.

Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday morning, walking with Camilla holding an umbrella.

This comes after he announced on Monday that he was suffering from an unknown cancer and expressed his sincere gratitude to the people who sent many messages of support and support the day before.

Meanwhile, his youngest son, Prince Harry, is due to return to the UK in just a few weeks, following a brief visit to see his father last week.

The duke is reportedly planning to travel again in May to attend celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The prince founded the games in 2014 and Britain recently announced a multi-million pound bid to host the games in Birmingham in 2027.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1707650614King attends church for first public outing since announcing cancer diagnosis

The King attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday morning, walking with Camilla holding an umbrella.

It comes after Buckingham Palace revealed that the king, who ascended to the throne 17 months ago, has cancer.

While receiving treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, a separate concern was noted, so he was diagnosed and underwent a detailed examination.

The 75-year-old king was last seen on Tuesday leaving Clarence House, a day after he began treatment following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

Charles has postponed all public work, but is continuing behind-the-scenes work on the state documents in his red box.

On Saturday, the King thanked the public for their outpouring of support and messages of good wishes, and said it was equally encouraging to hear how sharing his diagnosis had helped increase public understanding of cancer.

(PA/PA wire)

Athena StavrouFebruary 11, 2024 11:23

1707775257William is still processing his father's diagnosis.

A royal source said the Prince of Wales is still processing his King's shock cancer diagnosis.

His father shared the news of his cancer diagnosis with Prince William and his older brother, Prince Harry, before it was revealed to the public last Monday.

William is currently spending time with his family on his half-term holiday after returning to royal duties earlier this week for the first time since Kate's abdominal surgery.

He is expected to take on more royal duties, as his father has had to postpone his public activities while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Times like these remind us that he is not only a future head of state, but also a human being, a royal source told The Times.

He is processing the news that his father has cancer as a human being. Considering how seriously he takes his role, it's definitely something he'll think about.

(PA archive)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 22:00

1707771657King Charles gave a voice to all of us cancer patients.

After it was publicly determined that he had advanced prostate cancer, Durance missed out on the opportunity to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, and my dear friend and music executive Merck Mercuriadis told me It was said like this. Don't worry. Once it's revealed, it will feel different. Your world won't seem such a lonely place. People really care. He was right.

I vividly remember the day the biopsy results were revealed to me five and a half years ago. The news wasn't good. It's not like when my father was first diagnosed with cancer, but in a millisecond, his world turned upside down. I could barely speak and he passed away in 2005 at the age of 67.

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 21:00

When an AI-written book about the king's illness goes on sale, the palace calls in a lawyer.

Buckingham Palace has attacked an AI-written book about the King's diagnosis, as Amazon removes several books from sale.

Several books sharing exclusive revelations about King's health and purportedly written by artificial intelligence have been listed for sale, the Mail reported on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace said any titles speculating about Charles' diagnosis and treatment were invasive, insensitive and full of inaccuracies and that its legal team would closely look into the matter.

A spokesperson said: Any headline speculating about Her Majesty's diagnosis and treatment is invasive, insensitive and full of inaccuracies.

Our legal team will be closely investigating the matter. We urge any individuals or organizations promoting sales to withdraw their sales immediately.

Amazon said it had removed the title for violating its content guidelines.

A spokesperson said: Amazon is constantly evaluating new technologies and is committed to providing the best shopping, reading, and publishing experiences for authors and customers.

We have content guidelines for which books can be listed for sale and we investigate all books immediately if concerns are raised.

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 20:00

1707764457ICYMI: Harry to return to UK in a few weeks

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in the coming weeks to attend events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

An event to celebrate the event, which Prince Harry founded in 2014 to support wounded and sick veterans, will be held at St Paul's Cathedral in May. The UK recently announced it would invest millions of pounds to host the Olympics in Birmingham in 2027.

The duke is reportedly set to return to his home country from California, just weeks after a brief visit to see his father last week. Harry canceled a more than 5,000-mile flight to London to meet the king, a meeting that lasted less than an hour.

King Charles and Prince Harry attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Invictus Games

(Getty)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 19:00

Kate is recovering as she joins her family for the half-term holiday.

The Princess of Wales is said to be recovering her health after leaving Windsor for a half-term holiday with her family.

Kate recently underwent abdominal surgery and spent 13 days in hospital before being discharged to her family's home, Adelaide Cottage, at the end of January.

Prince William has taken a step back from royal duties to care for his wife and children, but his recovery appears to be going well.

The couple and their three children used their mid-term break to visit Amner Hall, a country retreat in Norfolk.

A source told the Daily Mail: Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and would be able to make herself comfortable in Norfolk while her children fussed with William.

(AP)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 18:00

Harry and Meghan will not attend Super Bowl ahead of Canada trip

Prince Harry skipped the Super Bowl last night as he prepared for his upcoming trip with Meghan Markle, despite giving a joke-filled speech at the NFL Awards in Las Vegas just days earlier.

The pair were rumored to be joining other stars including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Bjork for last night's big game, but the pair did not make an appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit Canada this week for the opening event of the Invictus Games. They will arrive on Wednesday and make three-day appearances to mark the one-year anniversary leading up to the 2025 Invictus Games.

Prince Harry will also return to the UK in the coming weeks to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game he founded in 2014 at St Paul's Cathedral in May.

The game was founded by Harry in 2014 to support wounded and sick veterans. The UK recently announced it would invest millions of pounds to host the Olympics in Birmingham in 2027.

(PA wire)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 16:45

Panicked, Harry rushed to England to check on his father's condition, the insider says.

Prince Harry rushed back to the UK last week to meet his father and make sure his diagnosis wasn't sugar-coated, a royal insider said.

Last week, the Duke cleared his schedule and flew more than 5,000 miles from California to meet his father for a meeting that lasted less than an hour.

He returned to the United States just 26 hours after arriving in London.

Harry was somewhat embarrassed when he heard the news about his father and wanted to get to England as soon as possible, a source told OK! magazine.

They added: He needed to know if what his father told him on the phone about his illness was true and not just sugarcoating it to keep him from worrying.

After he was sure that the king was in the best hands, he calmed down a little and realized that he had time to solve the problem.

(Reuters)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 15:45

1707749456Medical experts thank King for raising cancer awareness

Health experts have thanked the king for raising awareness of cancer, praising his openness and honesty in sharing personal health updates since announcing his recent diagnosis.

Dr Jay Verma, President of the Royal College of Physicians' GP Section, thanked Charles for using his unique position to highlight how cancer can affect anyone.

He said, “I hope for Her Majesty’s speedy recovery and success in her cancer treatment.”

Cancer treatment and survival rates have advanced by leaps and bounds, and the earlier the problem is diagnosed, the more treatment options there are.

Professor Pat Price, founder of the Catch Up With Cancer campaign, similarly praised Charles for his honesty, saying: King's public display of his battle with cancer is a powerful reminder that one in two of us may face cancer at some point in our lives.

Chiara De Biase, director of support and impact at Prostate Cancer UK, said there was a 500% increase in people visiting the charity's website for information and support in the week after King announced he had an enlarged prostate in January. emphasized.

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 14:50

1707747656Who will perform additional duties while the king is receiving treatment?

The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other sitting royals will step up their royal duties while the King undergoes cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that many of the King's upcoming public events will have to be rearranged or postponed, but he is not expected to need to appoint an adviser of state.

The family came forward almost immediately after Kings' condition was announced publicly. Princess Anne had three separate engagements on Tuesday alone, and several others throughout the rest of last week.

Prince William also returned to work on Wednesday after taking some time off in recent weeks while his family and wife, the Princess of Wales, recover from abdominal surgery.

Queen Camilla also attended the official engagement last week, where she gave an update on the King's health.

(Daniel Leal/PA Wire)

Athena StavrouFebruary 12, 2024 14:20

