Dallas ad company is behind He Gets Us Jesus Super Bowl ads





For the second year in a row, a religious Super Bowl ad campaign created by a Dallas advertising company promised viewers that Jesus would have us.

Two ads aired Sunday night focused on Jesus' message of loving your neighbor, even across ideological divides. One ad, centered on the question Who's My Neighbor?, included a photo of Dallas dive bar Lee Harveys. The other showed people of different races, classes and gender expressions having their feet washed, including a woman outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Our goal is to really show that Jesus loved and cared for everyone, He Gets Us campaign spokesman Greg Miller told The Associated Press on Monday. He said the campaign website had been viewed 715,000 times in the previous 24 hours.

The ads were created by Dallas-based Lerma. As we celebrate He Gets Us in its third year and its triumphant return to the Super Bowl stage, we are honored to share the powerful message of forgiveness, unity and love of Jesus, released the CEO of the company, Pedro Lerma, on LinkedIn before the match.

The slogan He Gets Us was written by David Morring, the company's creative director. I looked at the word Jesus and I saw the word we at the end, Morring told Texas Monthly last year. I circled this part. I said, wait a second, he understands that we were all in his story.

The ads lasted 75 seconds in total and together cost about $17.5 million, according to AdWeek.

Critics have noted that the campaign's welcoming and progressive messages seem at odds with some of its Christian backers, who have also supported anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion causes.

Last year, the ads were overseen by the Servant Foundation, also a donor to Alliance Defending Freedom, a leading conservative legal organization that helped overturn Roe v. Wade establishing a national right to abortion and has represented clients challenging same-sex marriage and transgender rights. .

The family behind Hobby Lobby also contributed to He Gets Us. They previously won a Supreme Court case challenging requirements to cover part of birth control for employees on anti-abortion grounds.

The He Gets Us campaign is now under a new charity, Come Near, meaning the Servant Foundation no longer oversees it. The nonprofit organization says it is committed to sharing the life and love of Jesus in new and exciting ways.

On its website, the campaign says the most frequently asked questions are likely to be about its stance on the LGBTQ+ community. So let's be clear about our opinion. Jesus loves gay people and Jesus loves trans people. No matter who you are, YOU are invited to explore the story of Jesus and think about what it means for your life.

The He Gets Us campaign says it plans to advertise at other major cultural moments over the next year, including the Paris Olympics, the NFL Draft and the Republican and Democratic conventions.

Other faith-based ads during this year's Super Bowl included a Scientology spot, inviting viewers to see for themselves who we are. An ad for the Catholic prayer app Hallow, featuring actor Mark Wahlberg, also aired in some markets during the game.

This is the 12th consecutive year the Church of Scientology has featured a new commercial during the Super Bowl, spokeswoman Erin Banks said.

Banks said the ad brings viewers inside a church alongside other curious people who want to learn more about the world's youngest major religion while showcasing the religion's spiritual technology and its campaigns humanitarians.

Scientology is a system of beliefs, teachings and rituals focused on spiritual enhancement. Science fiction and fantasy author L. Ron Hubbards' 1950 book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, is a seminal text. The religion has notable fame after Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are among those who have practiced Scientology.

Some prominent members have publicly fallen out. Actress Leah Remini said in her memoir and in a documentary series that the Church uses manipulative and abusive tactics to indoctrinate its followers into putting its goals above all else, and that leaders work to discredit the critics who are expressed. The Church has disputed these claims.

Within the NFL, Christianity has long permeated the culture, and regular fans are familiar with expressions of faith, from locker room prayers to Hail Mary passes to players pointing to the sky after touchdowns .

One of the main goals of He Gets Us is to try to invite anyone, regardless of their beliefs, to explore the story of Jesus, Miller said. The Super Bowl audience allows us to do this with the greatest potential for reach.

AP Religion News Editor Holly Meyer and reporter Deepa Bharat contributed.

Joy Ashford covers faith and religion in North Texas for The Dallas Morning News through a partnership with Report for America.

