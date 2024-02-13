US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cancels NATO trip after hospitalization | NATO News





Austin was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for complications related to prostate cancer.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled his trip to Brussels to meet NATO ministers and work on military aid to Ukraine after being hospitalized with complications from prostate cancer, according to US officials.

Austin, 70, was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Sunday with symptoms suggesting an emerging bladder problem, the Pentagon said.

In a statement released Monday, doctors said Austin underwent non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to resolve the bladder problem.

A prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated. We anticipate that the secretary will be able to return to normal duties tomorrow, his doctors said in a statement.

The current bladder issue is not expected to alter his full recovery, the release said. His cancer prognosis remains excellent.

Austin was scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday to attend a regular meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, a group of about 50 countries tasked with coordinating military aid to kyiv. That meeting will now be held virtually, two U.S. defense officials told the Associated Press news agency on condition of anonymity.

After the Ukraine meeting, Austin was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of NATO defense ministers, also in Brussels. It is not yet clear whether Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, to whom Austin transferred her duties, will attend that meeting instead.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that President Joe Biden has no concerns about whether Austin could serve after his latest hospitalization.

The most recent hospitalization was publicly announced shortly after he was taken to the military medical center by his security detail.

Austin had not disclosed surgery for prostate cancer in December and a subsequent hospitalization in January to deal with his complications. This month, the cabinet secretary apologized for not telling Biden and senior staff about his cancer diagnosis, adding that the health scare was a gut punch that left him shaken.

He is scheduled to testify before Congress on February 29 about the secrecy surrounding his first hospitalization.

His trip to Brussels would have come at a critical time in Europe.

A closely divided U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to passing a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, showing bipartisanship intact despite opposition growing support for Republican hardliners and former US President Donald Trump for continued aid to Ukraine.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, which is seen as crucial by kyiv as the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion approaches, as front lines in the east and southern Ukraine have been largely static for many months.

Trump, who is seeking to return to power in November's presidential election, stirred up a storm of criticism from the White House and senior Western officials over the weekend for suggesting he would not defend NATO allies who have failed to spend enough on defense and would even encourage Russia to attack them.

