US Senate set to vote on foreign aid bill





The US Senate could hold a final vote as early as Tuesday on a $95 billion aid plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which should have sufficient support in the Senate but faces more great opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

“These are the extremely high stakes of the supplemental package: our security, our values, our democracy. It is a down payment for the survival of Western democracy and the survival of American values,” the Senate majority leader said, Chuck Schumer, in the Senate. Monday.

“The whole world will remember what the Senate does in the coming days. Nothing could do [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is happier right now than to see Congress wavering in its support for Ukraine. Nothing could help him more on the battlefield,” Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, February 11, 2024.

The bill includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, nearly $5 billion to support Indo-Pacific partners including Taiwan, and other aid.

Republicans have generally supported more aid for Israel's war against Hamas militants, although many U.S. lawmakers, particularly progressive Democrats, have sharply condemned Israel for the scale of its counteroffensive, which they say Palestinian health officials, killed more than 28,000 people in Gaza after the Hamas terrorist attack. in October which Israel says killed 1,200 people.

But some right-wing Republican lawmakers, many aligned with former President Donald Trump, have expressed growing opposition to sending additional aid to Ukraine for its two-year fight against the Russian invasion, putting endangering aid approval even if most Democratic lawmakers agree. in favor, as is Democratic President Joe Biden.

These Republicans argue that additional aid should not be sent to Ukraine unless the U.S. Congress approves increased funding for internal border security.

“We have already given Ukraine more than $120 billion. This is more than enough to secure all of our country's borders, unfortunately, but as expected, the $120 billion we have sent to Ukraine resulted in a years-long stalemate that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in lives, both Ukrainian and Russian,” Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said on the Senate floor Monday.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, walks to the Senate floor before the vote to begin work on a bill including aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, at the U.S. Capitol United in Washington, February 9, 2024.

But 18 Republican senators joined Democrats on Sunday for a key procedural vote aimed at advancing the foreign aid program. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a leading supporter of aid to Ukraine, said Sunday: “American leadership matters, and it's being questioned.”

Before the vote, Trump criticized sending additional aid to Ukraine, writing on social media: “The United States of America should no longer be 'stupid'!”

Senate Republicans last week blocked advancement of a measure that included foreign aid as well as provisions to tighten restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to try to stem the flow of thousands of migrants crossing every day the border to the United States. Trump opposed the border measure as not strict enough, and Republican lawmakers followed his lead on the issue.

Republican senators could still try to include stricter migration controls in the aid package, although it is unclear whether they will reach an agreement with Democratic lawmakers.

If the Senate approves the legislation, its fate is uncertain in the House of Representatives, where Republican opposition to more aid to Ukraine appears even more pronounced.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday the priority is securing the U.S. border before sending additional foreign aid around the world and that the current Senate bill remains silent on the issue. most urgent issue facing our country.

The Pentagon sent the last round of approved aid to Ukraine on December 27, 2023.

