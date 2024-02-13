Child killed in 10-vehicle crash in Tempe





TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A child was killed and several other people were seriously injured following two 10-vehicle crashes Monday morning in Tempe.

No details were immediately released. (Arizona Family)

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a crash with multiple injuries just before 8 a.m. near the rural road and ramps of McClintock Drive.

According to DPS, the first crash occurred when a westbound SUV changed lanes on U.S. 60. This led to a series of collisions involving seven other vehicles, including a commercial dump truck in charge of GT Hauling. A pickup truck pulling a westbound utility trailer then struck the concrete median, crossed the eastbound HOV lane and rolled onto its side.

DPS says several people were transported to the hospital, including two children, one of whom died a short time later.

As troopers worked to divert eastbound traffic away from the overturned pickup truck, an SUV crashed into a parked and unoccupied DPS patrol SUV. The driver was injured and police believe he was impaired.

Traffic cameras showed crash debris scattered in both directions of the highway, with the central reservation heavily damaged. The westbound lanes of US 60 were closed at the Loop 101 interchange until around noon. Some crews remained on scene to clean up a diesel spill from the dump truck.

The co-owner of GT Hauling did not want us to reveal his name or speak on camera. But he confirmed that one of his drivers in that work truck was involved in the crash on U.S. 60. The transportation company co-owner told Arizona's family that when he arrived , he said he saw his transport driver crying and could tell he was very shaken by what happened.

He claims DPS troopers told him his driver did not cause the accident. We have reached out to DPS to see if they can confirm this, but have not yet received a response. The co-owner also wanted to reiterate that GT Hauling would comply with the investigation.

DPS says two crashes occurred Monday morning in the same area of ​​US 60, involving a total of 10 vehicles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a news report? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azfamily.com/2024/02/12/multiple-lanes-us-60-closed-tempe-due-crashes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos