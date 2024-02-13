UK signs landmark economic partnership with Nigeria





Kemi Badenoch signs first-ever trade and investment partnership The partnership will build on the strong $7 billion UK-Nigeria trade relationship, opening up new opportunities in areas such as law, financial services and energy. The visit comes as British energy company Konexa has signed. Deal to support Nigeria’s sustainable energy transition

England today [Tuesday 13 February] We are partnering with Nigeria to promote trade and investment and create new opportunities for British and Nigerian businesses.

The Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) is the UK's first deal with an African country and is designed to further develop the already thriving trade relationship between the UK and Nigeria, with a total of $7 billion to be awarded by September 2023. It's worth it.

This partnership will create opportunities across a variety of sectors important to both economies, including finance and legal services.

This will see Nigeria work to remove barriers preventing British lawyers from practicing international and foreign law in Nigeria. This is a move that could significantly increase UK legal services exports. The world's leading British education provider offers high quality education in Nigeria.

Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa and is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, expected to be in the top 20 by GDP by 2035. Additionally, the United Nations predicts that the population will nearly double to over 370 million by 2050.

Minister of Economy and Trade Kemi Badenoch said:

Our partnership with Nigeria, a first for the UK and an African country, will enable us to work together and seize the opportunities ahead.

Nigeria is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. British businesses have already enjoyed great success here and I look forward to seeing how we continue to grow this relationship.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kemi Badenoch is expected to sign the ETIP alongside Nigerian Minister of Trade, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite in Abuja on Tuesday, February 13.

While in Nigeria, she will visit the site of the new Charterhouse School, the first British private school in West Africa, and meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria's Finance Minister to lift trade barriers faced by British businesses.

Nigerian Minister for Trade Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite said:

The UK is one of our long-standing strategic partners with whom we share strong ties, and we are delighted to be able to deepen these relationships further as we sign our enhanced trade and investment partnership.

This partnership will advance Nigeria-UK relations beyond shared history and strong ties to shared economic prosperity. From increasing market access and supporting vibrant businesses to creating more jobs and accelerating greater investment in areas of mutual benefit.

TheCityUK International Managing Director Nicola Watkinson said:

Nigeria is a significant growth market for the UK-based financial and related professional services industry and TheCityUK welcomes the signing of the new ETIP. We look forward to continuing our engagement through working groups to increase market access and eliminate regulatory friction.

While in Nigeria, the Business and Trade Minister will witness the signing of a landmark energy deal between UK-based energy company Konexa and Nigerian power company North South Power (NSP).

Through this agreement, Konexa will supply 100% renewable electricity to Nigerian Breweries PLC, promote sustainable development and clean energy adoption, and lead to over 14 million infrastructure investments.

Konexa CEO Pradeep Pursnani said:

This is a very important milestone for Konexa, North South Power, Nigerian Breweries and all of our investment partners. Over the past few years, Konexa has been working on a disruptive model that matches customers' energy demand with renewable energy supply.

We expect to invest more than $120 million in renewable energy generation, transmission, distribution and battery storage solutions to help our customers transition away from fossil fuel use.

Significant progress has been made in resolving trade between the UK and Nigeria in the education and finance sectors, creating a more favorable trading environment for UK businesses.

The recent resolution helped remove restrictions on transnational education investments in Nigeria worth about $55 million over five years. This means that leading UK education providers such as Charterhouse will be able to set up campuses in Nigeria.

The financial services sector is also a key area of ​​cooperation. Achieving a remittance settlement will make it easier for UK businesses to transact with Nigeria by streamlining multiple foreign exchange windows into a single import and export window.

Notes to editors UK exports to Nigeria were $4 billion in the 12 months to the end of September 2023, an increase of 3% in current prices for the 12 months to the end of September 2022. Trade statistics Source: ONS UK Total Trade, All Countries, July-September 2023 In August 2023, the Foreign Secretary launched the Propcom+ programme, a UK Government-led climate programme. The program aims to support more than four million people in Nigeria, 50% of whom are women, to adopt and scale sustainable agricultural practices. It increases productivity and climate resilience while reducing emissions and protecting natural ecosystems. The UK already has ambitious developing country trade plans that will strengthen priority access to around 3,000 Nigerian products and continue to benefit UK consumers. Working groups and business dialogue will take place to ensure that businesses on both sides benefit and access the opportunities this presents. Details of the methodology for removing market access barriers, such as restrictions on transnational investment in education in Nigeria, are published in the DBT Analysis Working Paper.

