US Stock Futures Fall Ahead of US Inflation Report: Markets Fall





(Bloomberg) — U.S. stock futures fell ahead of the release of highly anticipated inflation data that could set the stage for the Federal Reserve's timing of interest rate cuts. Treasuries rose.

Contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.8% while those on the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, extending Monday's decline in the main U.S. stock index from a high of nearly 5,050. Nvidia Corp. fell as much as 1% in premarket trading, while Amazon.com. Inc. fell 1.2%.

The inflation report, which is expected to show headline inflation below 3% year-on-year for the first time since March 2021, may not be enough to justify a faster transition to monetary easing. U.S. employment, manufacturing and economic growth surprised to the upside, proving resilient in the face of the fastest rate increases in a generation.

Even though we expect CPI to be below 3% later, we still think the market is too exuberant when it comes to the first decline, said Grace Peters, head of strategy at global investment at JPMorgan Private Bank, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. .

Investors are taking pause after optimism about corporate earnings, driven by a combination of resilient U.S. growth and expected interest rate cuts, pushed the market into technically overbought territory. Allocation to U.S. stocks increased, with exposure to the technology sector at the highest since August 2020, according to a global survey by Bank of America Corp. with fund managers.

Read: BofA survey shows investors are all in on the rally in U.S. tech stocks

Policymakers, meanwhile, are making it clear that bets on a rate cut have become exaggerated. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin warned Monday that U.S. businesses, accustomed to raising prices in recent years, could continue to fuel inflation. The market is discounting the risk of rate hikes following the easing cycle, Citigroup Inc strategists warned on Monday.

Derivatives markets predict a first fully priced quarter-point rate cut in June, with three more to follow in 2024, pushing the federal funds rate down 1 percentage point by December, data shows compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies soared in premarket trading after the infrastructure software company reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat consensus estimates.

Arm Holdings Plc extended a three-day rally that sent its value soaring nearly 100%, after a blockbuster earnings report last week showed spending on artificial intelligence is supporting sales.

JetBlue shares jumped 14% after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed a 9.91% stake in the airline and said he had held talks with management about the possibility of representation to the board of directors.

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. fell 7.1% after the cloud networking company's first-quarter results and outlook were seen by some as disappointing, given AI-related expectations.

Michelin rebounded after tire results and the announcement of a share buyback.

Key events this week

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey testifies before the House of Lords economic affairs panel on Wednesday.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks Wednesday

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr Speaks Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US Empire Manufacturing, Initial Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Business Inventories, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks on Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks Thursday

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks on Thursday

U.S. Housing Starts, PPI, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks Friday

Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr speaks Friday

Isabel Schnabel, member of the ECB executive board, speaks on Friday

Actions

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:46 a.m. New York time.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8%

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 falls by 0.5%

The MSCI World index increased by 0.1%

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0785

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2674

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.36 per dollar.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $49,896.77

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,678.09

Obligations

The 10-year Treasury yield fell two basis points to 4.16%

The German 10-year yield fell one basis point to 2.35%

The UK 10-year yield rose a basis point to 4.07%

Raw materials

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $77.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,028.51 an ounce

This story was produced with the help of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai, Divya Patil and Christoph Chamonikolas.

